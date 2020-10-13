Gurugram: Private schools reluctant to reopen

The Haryana government’s decision to reopen schools received a mixed response from private schools in the city, with many expressing reservations over holding physical classroom sessions.

The state education minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday stated that the order will be applicable to private schools too. However, senior education officer and school principal privy to the matter confirmed that it is not mandatory for private schools to reopen.

“Parents are satisfied with online classes and do not wish to send their children to school. We are focusing on online classes, with special emphasis on students who have to appear for their board exams,” said Aparna Erry, principal of DAV Public School, Sector 14.

The school conducted an internal survey in September, seeking suggestions from parents on resumption of regular classes. “In the survey, we found that nearly 70% of the parents refused to send their ward to school and opted for online classes only,” said Erry.

Other schools, such as Suncity School in Sector 54 and Scottish International School in Sector 57, have been holding guidance sessions for students of classes 9 to 12, who can visit schools in alloted time slots.

Suncity School had issued a letter in September stating that three-hour classes, from 9am to noon, will resume on October 19 for class 12 students while guidance sessions will be held from October 22 for students of class 10.Virtual classes will continue for those who opt out of sending their children to school.

The Scottish High International School has allotted slots to students who want to visit school for special classes. Sudha Goyal, director of the school said, “Online sessions and extra classes are given to the board students, and those who wish to come physically are given individual classes.”

Neeti Kaushik, the principal of Mount Olympus School in Sector 47, said that she has encouraged online classes so far. She said that physical presence in schools will have a positive impact on social and emotional health, and overall well-being, of students. “I completely support the government’s decision to allow senior students to attend school while complying with all safety measures and precautions,” said Kaushik.

“Online classes have been a great support but now, it is time to move beyond confines by gearing up for the challenge. Students attending school will undoubtedly be able to deal with their academics with more seriousness and sincerity. They will be able to seek guidance without barriers. Peer interaction and support is a necessity for healthy development of any adolescent,” she said.

Vaibhav Kumar, a class 11 student of Suncity World School, said that he has missed physical classes and is hopeful of resumption. But Vanya Duggal, Kumar’s classmate, said, “Just because we are tired of sitting at home doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over. With cases rising every day, it will be completely irrational for schools to open. The younger generation happens to be the highest carriers of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, and the risk of spreading the virus will only increase.”