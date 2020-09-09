Gurugram property owners can now submit details online for NOC

Property owners can now submit applications online to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC), which has been made mandatory under the new property registration regime.

A DTCP spokesperson on Tuesday said that the department website has been updated for property buyers and owners to submit details after which an NOC will be issued to them.

The spokesperson said that in order to bring in greater transparency in issuance of NOCs, required under the Urban Area Act of 1975 for property registration, the department had begun to applications in an online format from September 8.

The decision follows the Haryana government decision to make it mandatory for buyers and sellers to obtain NOC from DTCP to prevent illegal registries.

“All the details of the seller and buyer will be taken on the online form along with the land details for which the NOC is required. The software application has been launched today and can be accessed from the Department’s portal at https://tcpharyana.gov.in,” said the spokesperson of the town planning department.

He further said that the application aims to issue timely NOCs to the applicants. The reform will bring relief to the applicants as the applicants will not be required to submit any hardcopy documents and all approvals will be conveyed online, hence another step towards paperless, faceless governance.

He said that eventually, the application will be integrated with the WebHALRIS software used by the revenue department for registrarion and the NOCs issued by the department will reflect in WebHALRIS thus saving the citizens from the hassles of first getting the NOCs issued from the department and then submitting the same in tehsil offices for getting their properties registered.