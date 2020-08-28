Gurugram: Public gatherings, parties behind recent spurt in Covid cases, say officials

With the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increasing in the city, the district administration has called the current situation a “wake-up call” for citizens. According to the administration, infection is once again on the rise as people have started organising and attending public gatherings and parties and are not following rules of social distancing.

Health officials said that contact tracing in many of the newly detected Covid-19 cases shows that in some instances, family members are turning out to be positive after attending a social function or a private gathering. Gurugram Police, however, said that they have been taking action against people who are organising parties, violating social distancing norms.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri on Friday, while addressing the media at Mini Secretariat, said, “There is an upward trend in the Covid-19 cases in the district. More than 100 new cases are being reported every day, which was not the situation a few weeks back. It is a wake-up call for people to maintain social distancing and avoid private or public gatherings.”

In Gurugram, 126 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the overall count of infected persons to 11,555. Out of these, at least 973 are active cases, while 10,450 have recovered from the illness. The Covid-19 toll stands at 132, while the fatality rate stand at 1.15%. The growth rate of new infection has climbed up to 1.2%. It has also led a drop in the doubling rate from 104 days earlier to 81 days this week.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “The positivity rate of the district is maintained at 6.77% but infectivity is increasing, especially among people who are moving out and attending functions or gatherings. In one Large Outbreak Region ( LOR), our team came across a case where 15 people from a family got infected on the same day.”

To tackle the cases, Yadav, who was also present at the meet, said that the health department will focus upon proper 14-day quarantine of people who have come in contact with infected people. “If there is a need to admit people in a Covid Care Centre, we would even do that to break the chain of transmission. Also, more symptomatic cases will be identified, tested and isolated,” said Yadav.

Gurugram police, on the other hand, said that they have been taking strict action against people who are organising these parties and functions in the present phase of Unlock.

“Eighty people, who were found partying and drinking in public places, have been arrested till now,” said K K Rao, commissioner of police. “Special teams have been formed who are keeping check on party venues. Anyone found organising parties will be arrested. Party organisers are on the police radar and the cyber cell is keeping a tab on social media to see if anyone is promoting any page for a night party,” said Rao.

He also said that people partying in Gurugram are mostly from Delhi and Noida and get in touch with party organisers on social media. People are still posting online advertisements for weekend parties.