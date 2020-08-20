Gurugram ranks 62nd out of 382 cities in cleanliness

Sections
Gurugram was judged to be 62nd among 382 cities with a population between 100,000 to 1 million in the country, as per the central government’s annual cleanliness report,...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram was judged to be 62nd among 382 cities with a population between 100,000 to 1 million in the country, as per the central government’s annual cleanliness report, the Swachh Survekshan Survey, results of which were declared on Thursday.

In Haryana, the city was behind Karnal (17th position nationally, Rohtak (35) and Panchkula (36).

In 2019, Gurugram was placed 83 out of 425 cities in 2019.

“A jump of 22 places reflects that the city’s cleanliness and hygiene measures have improved since the last survey. It is a continuous process, and we will undertake all efforts to ensure, we are within the top 50 cities in the next survey,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG).



Officials say that the city’s score could have been had it found an alternative site for processing waste than the overfilled Bandhwari landfill where both Gurugram and Faridabad dump close to 1,900 tonnes of waste every day.

In 2018, it had a rank of 105 and in the year before that, it was 112. In 2016, out of 73 cities surveyed it ranked 36th and in 2015, it was 466 out of 476 cities surveyed.

The survey, in its fifth edition, looked at four broad parameters – direct observation (DO) of ground level cleanliness by survey teams, citizens’ feedback (CF), service level progress in terms of provision of services to citizens (SLP) and certifications.

Gurugram scored 3733 points out of a total score of 6,000. All four categories carried 1500 points each.

Under the direct observation and citizen feedback categories, the city had a score in excess of 1000 each. In the service level progress, the city scored just above 800 while in the certification it scored around 500.

Unlike previous surveys, where the survey of a city was done once at the start of the year, this time it was spread across three quarters.

The service-level category rates a city on door-to-door collection of waste, segregation of waste, collection and transportation of waste, sweeping, percentage of wet waste treated, percentage of dry waste treated or recycled, management of C&D waste, remediation of waste dumpsites, number of bulk waste generators, number of houses processing wet waste at home, percentage of closed sewage connection, number of household toilets with direct water supply, number of toilets opened between 4 am-10pm, penalties on open urination, defecation or littering among other measures.

