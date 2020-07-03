Gurugram records 130 new cases of Covid-19, ramps up testing

The district health department on Friday confirmed 130 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of the persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Gurugram to 5,699. Out of these, 1,178 are active cases, while 4,425 people have recovered. The number of fatalities due to Covid-19 stood at 96 with 60 deaths being attributed to co-morbidity issues.

Out of the active cases, 797 are currently in home isolation, 53 are in district Covid care centres, and 327 have hospitalised. “In the last few days, there has been a slowdown in Covid-19 infection and the recovery rate has improved. At present the recovery rate of the district is 77%. Nearly 91% of the of those who are in home isolation do not have any health issues,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in a press conference on Friday.

Data shows that test positivity rate of the city has also come down to 12.4% which had touched 51% in the first week of June. Officials said that Covid-19 testing has increased substantially in the city, reaching a mark of more than 2,400 daily. Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), said, “The plan is to conduct more than 2,000 tests every day. The number of positive cases might increase in the next few days and the positivity rate might vary. Cases will continue to be reported but the positivity rate has to be maintained between 5% to 8%.”

On Friday, 2,402 samples were taken which included 552 samples taken by private labs and 1,850 by government labs. This number also includes the antigen testing. According to Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram’s testing rate is higher than other cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) cities. Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner, said that more people should get tested for Covid-19 as testing is the most effective way to contain the spread of the virus. “People who are suspicious of contracting the virus should get themselves tested after getting a prescription from a medical practitioner. They should be home isolated till they get the test results,” said Sangwan.

Currently, Gurugram shares 29% burden of the active Covid-19 cases in Haryana. The state has till now reported 16,003 cases, out of which 4,057 are active while 11,691 have recovered. At least 255 deaths have been reported in the state so far.