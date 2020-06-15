Gurugram records 183 new cases; Covid-19 count inches closer to 3,500

With 183 new coronavirus cases being reported on Monday, the district’s total Covid-19 tally touched 3,477 cases, as per the data revealed by the district health department bulletin. Six people succumbed to the infection on Monday, with the death toll reaching 37.

Out of the 183 new cases, 162 cases were reported from Gurugram city block, 14 cases from Pataudi block, four from Farukkhnagar block, while three cases are from Sohna block.

Gurugram currently has 1,702 active cases of Covid-19, of which 157 are under care at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals (DCH). Of the remaining number of active cases, 364 patients are under care at dedicated Covid-19 healthcare centres (DCHC), while 76 are under watch at the district Covid-19 care centres (DCCC), based on their symptoms. The remaining are in home isolation. However, Gurugram’s chief medical officer(CMO), Dr Virender Yadav, said that a significant majority of those testing positive for Covid-19 continue to be either asymptomatic or display mild symptoms.

As of Monday,1,068 patients have been kept in home isolation. “Home isolation is a more effective containment measure. If their symptoms worsen, they will be taken to any one of the DCH, DCHC, or DCCC facilities, depending on the severity of the symptoms,” said Yadav.

The district conducted 308 new tests on Monday, up from 169 tests conducted the previous day. The test positivity rate(TPR), although high at 59.4%, was down from 69% on Sunday. The district’s cumulative TPR worked out to be 18%, up from 17%, on Sunday. Gurugram’s cummulative TPR is four times that Haryana’s, which stands at 4.19%.

“The cumulative TPR numbers in Haryana and Gurugram are showing an upward trend in the past few weeks. This is also the case in many other states with a high case load. This indicates that testing in the state and the district has not been able to keep up with the spread of the virus and that a large number of cases remain undetected within the population at large,” said Dheeraj Singh, a city-based data scientist, who has been tracking the state and district data.

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 514 new cases on Monday, marking the biggest single-day jump in the number of positive cases so far. Gurugram contributed the largest share of this increment, followed by Faridabad, which reported 128 new cases, and Sonepat, which reported 63 new cases. The tally of the state now stands at 7,722 cases, with close to half having recovered from the infection. With 562 new discharges on Monday, Haryana’s recovery rate now stands at 46%.

Monday’s bulletin also provided data, disaggregated by sex. Of the 7,722 cases, 5,293 are male, while 2,429 are female. Of the 100 deaths recorded in the state so far, 68 are males, while 32 are females. The state’s current doubling rate is eight days.