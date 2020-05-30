Gurugram records more than 600 new cases in last 30 days; new hot spots emerge

With a surge in the number of positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), some of the most crowded residential areas in Gurugram are emerging as the new hot spots. As per official data, Covid-19 cases are clustered in areas such as Rajendra Park, Sector 10A, Jyoti Park, Rajeev Nagar, Ravi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar. Each of these areas have at least 10-20 cases, where transmission started with one family member and affected their close contacts. Health officials said that the relaxation in the lockdown is leading to a surge in the numbers. Presently, the Covid-19 tally in Gurugram stands at 677 cases. There are 450 active cases, 224 discharged cases and 3 deaths.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO), said, “The spike in the cases started a week after Lockdown 4.0 started on May 17. With the relaxation in the lockdown, people started moving out and are commuting between the city and Delhi. It has led to the emergence of new hot spots in the city.”

The Covid-19 situation in Gurugram has seen a major change this week. On May 26, the total cases breached the 300-mark, and in the last three days alone over 340 people have been tested positive. Going by the data, on April 30, the total number of confirmed cases in the city were 68.

In the last 30 days, the city has, therefore, seen a spike of 609 coronavirus cases. A major surge has been reported in the last three days. On Thursday, 68 positive cases were reported and on Friday 115. The biggest spike of 157 cases was seen on Saturday, as per the state health bulletin.

Data shows Covid-19 clusters have emerged in Sector 10A (20 cases), Rajeev Nagar (18), Sirhaul (30), Khandsa (34), Rajendra Park (13), Chakkarpur (11) and 10 cases each in Ravi Nagar and Jyoti Park. A few cases have been reported in the condominiums of Sushant Lok, DLF-4, New Palam Vihar. In other parts of the city such as Shivaji Park, Basai Enclave, Jawahar Nagar, DLF Phase-2, atleast three to six cases have been reported.

According to Punia, more than 85% of the fresh cases are asymptomatic in nature. Punia said, “Out of the 450 active cases, more than 100 positive patients are under home isolation, while those with mild symptoms have been admitted in designated Covid-19 hospital and other private hospitals of the city.”

Punia said that in most of the cases, a male member of the family was infected and transmitted the virus to other family members. “We are also seeing that if one person in the family had the onset of mild symptoms and was tested positive, he/she ensured that other family members also got tested. They are also turning out to be asymptomatic but positive, due to which the numbers are rapidly increasing,” he said.

The health department is carrying out surveillance in these hot spots by collecting samples proactively, officials said. ”We have collected not only the samples of people with Influenza-like illness but also their close contacts who were suspected cases. Our teams are creating awareness regarding social distancing and wearing masks,” Punia said.