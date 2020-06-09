Gurugram records two deaths in 24 hours; Covid-19 tally at 2,329

Sections
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district on Tuesday recorded two new Covid-related deaths, taking Gurugram’s toll to 11. It included a 40-year-old woman with a co-morbid condition of diabetes and 89-year-old woman who succumbed to the illness due to severe respiratory distress and multiple organ failure, according to the health officials.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “The two deaths have been reported from Medeor Hospital. Advanced age and co-morbid conditions acted as the contributing factors behind the Covid-19 deaths.” On Monday, the city had reported the highest single day spike of 5 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.Currently, at least 10 critical patients have been put on ventilator support in three hospitals of the city. It includes four in Medanta and three each in Fortis and Medeor hospitals, he said.

Gurugram on Tuesday also recorded 164 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count to 2,329. Out of the total number of cases, 1,678 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are under home isolation. A total of 640 patients have been discharged so far. Most of the new cases are in the age bracket of 21-40, as per the data. It includes people employed in private companies, students, healthcare workers, housewives, and police officials. Data shows that 17 health workers, 2 policemen, 12 senior citizens, three children, 37 housewives among others were confirmed for Covid-19 positive. Of the 164 cases, 102 are men and 62 are women.

As of Tuesday, Gurugram’s contribution to Haryana’s Covid-19 burden was nearly 50%. Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Jind are among the 38 districts across the 10 states reporting the highest surge in the Covid-19 cases currently. The total number of confirmed cases in Haryana are 5,209, out of which 3,357 are active patients, 1,807 are discharged, while 45 have succumbed to the contagious virus.



Sonal Goel, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), who is also the nodal officer for healthcare facilities and ventilator management in the district, visited the ESIC Hospital in Sector 9 and Medeor Hospital in IMT Manesar, both of which are designated hospitals for Covid patients. Both the facilities have been directed to maintain a list of Covid-19 patients in isolation wards, ICUs and those put on ventilators. It also included reporting proper details related to Covid-19 deaths.

