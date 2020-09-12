Gurugram: Relief for 146 plot owners in Sector 52 after HC vacates stay on construction

The Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated the stay on construction against 146 people who had bought plots from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in sector 52.

The court had stayed construction in 2001 after petitioners whose land HSVP had acquired claimed they were paid less than the market value of land at the time.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator (Gurugram), said that the stay was vacated on September 8 and that the allottees could now get approvals for building plans and construction of houses. “We are making sure that all legal issues are resolved in all such matters. Pending issues concerning both allottees and land owners are being finalised”, said Yadav, adding that claims of those whose land was acquired by HSVP are also being assessed on priority.

Plot buyers can also get occupation certificates, transfer property and also complete other formalities as required under the regulations.

Santokh Singh, one of the landowners, who is also one of the petitioner in the case said they had filed the petition in the HC to get their land released. “This land was acquired forcefully by the then government due to political reasons. We will appeal against this decision in the Supreme Court, and are confident that justice will be done,” he said.

In July over 100 plot owners in sector 57 had got relief from Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had vacated the stay on maintaining status quo and had granted permission for development of these properties.

In the matter of sector 57, the land owner had petitioned for status quo and opposed the acquisition of his land as being in violation of rules. The acquisition of land in sector 52 and 57 was started in 2000 and majority of the land falls in Wazirabad village. The ownership of plots was offered from 2004 onwards.

The plots in question are of different sizes and are in between four marlas (121 square yards) and one kanal (605 square yards).

Land owners in Wazirabad had maintained that acquisition was in violation of rules and the compensation paid to them was quite less.