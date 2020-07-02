Sections
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Relief to HSVP plot owners in Sec 57 as HC allows development

Gurugram: Relief to HSVP plot owners in Sec 57 as HC allows development

Allottees of over 100 Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plots in Sector 57 got relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday after the court granted...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:42 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Allottees of over 100 Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plots in Sector 57 got relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday after the court granted permission for development of these properties and removed a stay on maintaining status quo. HSVP officials said they will now issue occupation certificates, sanction building plans, allow transfer of property and complete other formalities, as required under regulations.

The court had granted stay to a land owner on July 18 last year after he petitioned for maintaining status quo and sought the release of the land under Section 24 (2) of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, stating that the acquisition carried out by the authority was in violation of rules.

HSVP officials at that time had said that they would approach the court and seek relief on behalf of plot owners, as many of them had already constructed houses and bought plots following all norms. They had however stopped the development of these properties, as per the court order.

In light of court directions, there was no development or construction carried out on these plots for almost one year, said officials. “The situation is going to change now and all owners will be allowed to build their houses, their building plans will be sanctioned and other utilities will be allowed operations,” said Hari Singh Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP.



It may be noted that acquisition of land in Sector 57 started in 2000 and majority of the land falls in Wazirabad village. The ownership of the plots was offered from 2004.

The plots in question are of different sizes, such as four marlas (121 square yards), 10 marlas (302.5 square yards) and one kanal (605 square yards).

Landowners in Wazirabad, who petitioned the court, argued that acquisition of their land was faulty as the compensation paid to them was quite less. They also wanted the authority to pay fair compensation and enhancement.

It is to be noted that HSVP is under a loan burden of around Rs 20,000 crore and authorities are trying to sell residential plots and commercial properties and settling legal issues with plot owners to reduce the financial burden on the authority. In a recent meeting, the HSVP was asked to recover encroached-upon land and put it on auction, officials said.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
No bidder for Ludhiana Improvement Trust complex; dept earns ₹4.83 crore by auctioning 19 other properties
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 03, 2020 02:23 IST
Teachings and quotes by the Dalai Lama to find inner strength and happiness
Jul 03, 2020 02:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.