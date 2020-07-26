Sections
Gurugram reports 121 new cases; recovery rate climbs up to 86%

The district reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the total tally of known infections to 8,612. Just a week ago, on July 19, the total...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:43 IST

The district reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the total tally of known infections to 8,612. Just a week ago, on July 19, the total count was 7,748 cases, indicating an average growth of 123 new cases per day, over the past week. At the beginning of the month, on July 1, the district had 5,463 cases.

Of the current tally,1,084 patients were classified as active cases as on Sunday, down from Saturday’s tally of 1,133. While 116 of them are currently hospitalised, the majority — 919 people — are under home isolation, while 49 patients with mild symptoms are under observation at various district Covid centres.

Gurugram on Sunday also recorded 170 new recoveries, up from 128 the previous day, taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 86%. The district recorded no new deaths on Sunday. The mortality rate in the district is 1.39% with a total of 120 fatalities so far.

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 1,668 new samples for testing, down from 2,250 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 354 samples were taken by private labs for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, while the majority of remaining samples are those of RT-PCR and antigen tests being conducted by the health department. The district’s test positivity rate(TPR) on Sunday was about 8% and has been fluctuating between 7-9% for close to three weeks now.



Gurugram’s daily growth rate of new cases, on Sunday, was 1.4%. The doubling rate now stands at 47 days, while active cases continue to make up only 13% of the reported caseload — down from 21% three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 794 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 31,332. Of these, 6,556 are active cases and 24,384 patients have been discharged so far. The state also reported 3 new deaths on Sunday, taking the toll of Covid-19 disease in the state to 392.

