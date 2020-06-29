Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 90

Gurugram reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 90

Gurugram has so far reported 5,260 coronavirus cases, of which 3,882 have recuparated. As many 828 persons are in home quarantine and the remaining patients in hospitals.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:29 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Gurugram

Health workers in PPE coveralls arrive to collect samples for coronavirus testing, during lockdown, at Arjun Nagar, Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Six more coronavirus patients succumbed in Gurugram on Monday, taking the total death toll to 90 in the Haryana district.

Besides, health officials also detected 102 more coronavirus cases on Monday. A total of 135 patients were discharged on Monday.

Only 2 deaths were reportd on Saturday and Sunday. According to a district official, 86 of the total deaths in Gurugram were reported in the last 29 days.

Gurugram has so far reported 5,260 coronavirus cases, of which 3,882 have recuparated. As many 828 persons are in home quarantine and the remaining patients in hospitals.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Scientists ID drugs that may block coronavirus from jumping to uninfected cells
Jun 29, 2020 20:14 IST
Four more ITBP personnel test Covid-19 positive, force records 81 active cases
Jun 29, 2020 20:13 IST
Twitter’s new ‘know a spot’ trend is a giggle fest. Check it out
Jun 29, 2020 20:12 IST
Hiten Tejwani: People who don’t work regularly are struggling financially
Jun 29, 2020 20:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.