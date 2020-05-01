Sections
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram reports 6 new cases of Covid-19; all patients had links with Delhi

Gurugram reports 6 new cases of Covid-19; all patients had links with Delhi

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reached 63 in the city after six new cases were reported on Friday. Health officials said that all the six people, who have contracted the...

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:21 IST

By Archana Mishra,

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reached 63 in the city after six new cases were reported on Friday. Health officials said that all the six people, who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had links with Delhi.

“Three persons from Dundahera, two from Sector 18 and one from Jyoti Nagar tested positive for the virus. Investigation and contact tracing revealed that they all had visited Delhi or met with Covid-19 positive residents of Delhi,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO).

The man from Dundahera had visited Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for get treatment for his epileptic son. “The man returned to Gurugram on April 22 for a day while his son was undergoing treatment in Delhi. He got himself tested in Delhi before he came to Gurugram and returned to Delhi the next day. On April 25, he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to AIIMS, Jhajjar. Doctors in Delhi informed us about the case. Our teams collected the samples of all those he had come contact with. Three of them were tested positive for Covid-19,” said Punia.

A young male, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, who worked for a referral ambulance service in Delhi, was also confirmed positive, while two men from Sector 18, who run a self-finance company, came in contact with a Delhi-based coronavirus positive patient this week after he visited Gurugram for some work. “The two men got themselves tested after their contact in Delhi was confirmed Covid-19 positive,” said Punia. Of the 63 cases reported in Gurugram, 38 have been discharged and 25 are currently undergoing treatment.



In Faridabad too, eight new cases were reported on Friday. Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner(DC), Faridabad, said of the eight new cases, six are contacts of two vegetable vendors who had tested positive before, one is an auto driver with a travel history to Mathura, and one is a pharmacist at a private hospital in Delhi. 61 cases have been reported till now, out of which 42 have been discharged and 18 are undergoing treatment.

The state government has sealed Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi, on the grounds that the cases reported in these districts had links with Delhi. Except for movement for essential items and services, public movement has been restricted across the borders.

RAPID TESTING

The district health team has started the rapid antibody testing in Jharsa, using the recently procured South Korean Rapid Testing Kits (RTKs). A total of 88 people were tested, of whom all were reported to be negative,said the health officials. The team visited a hostel where 350 nurses of Medanta Hospital were residing. Of these, 20 nurses were on leave while some of them were on duty. The health team collected 54 samples from Khandsa vegetable mandi (market) after conducting surveillance of 1,254 people. These samples have been sent to PGIMS, Rohtak for the RT-PCR test.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
May 01, 2020 23:44 IST
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 21:37 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Woman scientist on Covid-19 testing duty turns positive in Varanasi
May 01, 2020 23:48 IST
‘Close contacts of Covid-19 patient were not tested for 48 hours’
May 01, 2020 23:49 IST
BMC looks for hotels to house its front-line team members
May 01, 2020 23:48 IST
119 Nanded pilgrims among 143 test positive in Punjab
May 01, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.