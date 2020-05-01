Gurugram reports 6 new cases of Covid-19; all patients had links with Delhi

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reached 63 in the city after six new cases were reported on Friday. Health officials said that all the six people, who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had links with Delhi.

“Three persons from Dundahera, two from Sector 18 and one from Jyoti Nagar tested positive for the virus. Investigation and contact tracing revealed that they all had visited Delhi or met with Covid-19 positive residents of Delhi,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO).

The man from Dundahera had visited Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for get treatment for his epileptic son. “The man returned to Gurugram on April 22 for a day while his son was undergoing treatment in Delhi. He got himself tested in Delhi before he came to Gurugram and returned to Delhi the next day. On April 25, he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to AIIMS, Jhajjar. Doctors in Delhi informed us about the case. Our teams collected the samples of all those he had come contact with. Three of them were tested positive for Covid-19,” said Punia.

A young male, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, who worked for a referral ambulance service in Delhi, was also confirmed positive, while two men from Sector 18, who run a self-finance company, came in contact with a Delhi-based coronavirus positive patient this week after he visited Gurugram for some work. “The two men got themselves tested after their contact in Delhi was confirmed Covid-19 positive,” said Punia. Of the 63 cases reported in Gurugram, 38 have been discharged and 25 are currently undergoing treatment.

In Faridabad too, eight new cases were reported on Friday. Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner(DC), Faridabad, said of the eight new cases, six are contacts of two vegetable vendors who had tested positive before, one is an auto driver with a travel history to Mathura, and one is a pharmacist at a private hospital in Delhi. 61 cases have been reported till now, out of which 42 have been discharged and 18 are undergoing treatment.

The state government has sealed Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi, on the grounds that the cases reported in these districts had links with Delhi. Except for movement for essential items and services, public movement has been restricted across the borders.

RAPID TESTING

The district health team has started the rapid antibody testing in Jharsa, using the recently procured South Korean Rapid Testing Kits (RTKs). A total of 88 people were tested, of whom all were reported to be negative,said the health officials. The team visited a hostel where 350 nurses of Medanta Hospital were residing. Of these, 20 nurses were on leave while some of them were on duty. The health team collected 54 samples from Khandsa vegetable mandi (market) after conducting surveillance of 1,254 people. These samples have been sent to PGIMS, Rohtak for the RT-PCR test.