Gurugram reports 87 fresh cases, 68 more found positive during antigen testing

The district reported 155 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of reported cases to 5,415. However, health department officials clarified that 68 positive cases reported through antigen testing were not included in the day’s bulletin, which only reported 87 new cases on Tuesday.

“The 68 cases that tested positive via antigen tests will be reflected in tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) bulletin,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said. Based on Tuesday’s bulletin data, Gurugram’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.3%, down slightly from 10% on Monday. There was also one new death in the district on Monday. Gurugram’s total mortality stands at 91, of which 56 patients died because of the presence of co-morbidities. Nearly 1.6% of the total reported Covid-19 cases in the district have resulted in a loss of life.

Gurugram, on Tuesday, also recorded 79 new recoveries (down from 135 the previous day), taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 74.1%, slightly better than Monday’s 73.8%. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 1,289—just one more than Monday’s tally of 1,288. Of these, 828 patients are currently in home isolation, while 58 patients have been hospitalised. The remaining 402 patients are under observation at various Covid-19 care facilities across the district.

Gurugram, on Tuesday,also collected 1,704 new samples for testing, significantly more than the 931 samples collected on Monday. “This was mainly because we have scaled up antigen testing from today. With a combination of RT-PCR tests and antigen tests, we aim to collect close to 2,000 samples per day soon,” Dr Jai Prakash, DSO, Gurugram, said.

Of the 1,704 new samples collected on Tuesday, 991 were for antigen tests. The remaining were for RT-PCR tests, of which 65% (474 samples) were taken by private labs while 35% (239 samples) were taken by the health department. Gurugram’s backlog of samples—for which results are awaited—rose to 378 (up from 215 on Monday). On June 11, this backlog almost comprised 450 samples. However, the total number of tests conducted was down to 931, as opposed to 957 on Monday. “From Wednesday, we will be back to testing over 1,000 samples per day,” Dr Prakash said.