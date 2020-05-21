Gurugram reports first Covid-19 death of resident

Sections
The city on Thursday reported the first Covid-19 death of a Gurugram resident. A 33-year-old man, identified as Muhammed Raza, a resident of Sector 53, died at PGIMS, Rohtak. Raza, who was a...

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city on Thursday reported the first Covid-19 death of a Gurugram resident. A 33-year-old man, identified as Muhammed Raza, a resident of Sector 53, died at PGIMS, Rohtak.

Raza, who was a tuberculosis patient, had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that leads to coronavirus disease) on May 18, after he was referred from Civil Hospital, Sector 10, due to his deteriorating health.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO), said that on May 17, Raza visited Civil Hospital, complaining about breathlessness and cough for two to three days. “He was a patient of tuberculosis and his X-Ray report showed that he had pneumonitis. He was at the Civil Hospital for 40-45 minutes and was immediately referred to Rohtak for tertiary care.”

He said that Raza was a suspected Covid-19 case at that time. “We took his samples on the same day (May 17), when he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. On May 18, he was confirmed Covid-19 positive and died on May 20. It is the first Covid-19 death of Gurugram.”



Two other Covid-19 suspected patients, who were referred from Civil Hospital, also died at PGIMS Rohtak, but they tested Covid-19 negative.

Muhammed Haroon (38), a resident of Hari Naga, was admitted in Civil Hospital after he complained of fever, cough and breathlessness. His nasal and throat samples were taken on May 16 and was referred to Rohtak for tertiary care. On May 17, his Covid-19 tests, done by a private lab, came out positive. Later, however, on May 18, PGIMS Rohtak confirmed him to be negative. “He died on May 19,” said Punia.

Another patient, 48-year-old Radhe Shayam, a resident of Mohammedpur, was also referred to Rohtak on May 17 after his health deteriorated. On May 13, he visited Civil Hospital complaining of fever and cough. He was advised to remain under home quarantine. He visited the out-patient department again on May 15.

The following day, he started exhibiting symptoms, such as diarrhoea and high-grade fever. He was admitted to Civil Hospital and was referred to Rohtak on May 17. “He died on Wednesday but was Covid-19 negative.”

Also, 12 new cases were reported on Thursday from areas, such as Jawahar Nagar, Dundahera, sectors 10A, 54, 7, and Chanderlok area. The total number of infected persons in Gurugram has reached 239, including one death. A total of 99 patients are hospitalised, while 140 have been discharged.

