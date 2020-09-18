Gurugram: Residents in DLF Phase-1 complain of frequent power outages, threaten to protest outside DHBVN office

Residents of DLF Phase-1 have complained that they are being forced to live without electricity for more than four hours every day for the past three months. The residents also complain that the voltage remains low for most of the time. Despite multiple calls to the staff of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), no relief has been provided so far, they said.

Residents of five Blocks of DLF Phase-1 — A to E — said on Friday that they are gearing up to protest in front of the DHBVN’s office on Monday if the discom fails to come up with a permanent solution.

“Since people are working from home, frequent power cuts are causing disruption in zoom meetings and submission of office projects. Online classes for children are also being disrupted. With the midterm examinations being currently underway, teachers are refusing to accept power failure as an excuse for not appearing for online classes,” said Sangeeta Mahajan, a resident of Block E of DLF Phase-1.

The residents have been complaining of acute voltage fluctuations for the last one month. They said frequent voltage fluctuations have even damaged home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners and television sets. Motor pumps for drawing water also do not function properly at a low voltage.

Residents said several houses in the area are being used as paying guest accommodations, which increase overall consumption, leading to power fluctuations. They said fluctuations happen due to overload but it is the DHBVN’s responsibility to install additional transformers and fix the problem at the earliest.

“We were told that a new project of putting 11kV lines underground, installation of supervisory control and data acquisition system (Scada) with new metres will strengthen the low-tension wire system of the area. We do not know the status of the project and things are only getting worse,” said Mukul Swaroop a resident of Block C.

Another resident of Block E said underground wires often gets damaged at the slightest spell of rain, or overhead cables rupture due to falling of trees during heavy rains. “On some occasions, transformers have exploded or the conductor has been damaged. The Wi-Fi does not work without electricity, and this results in serious work-related issues,” said Sunil Goswami of Block E.

Residents are alleging that the transformers are old and often get burnt leading to the frequent power outages. The old cables and transformers need to be replaced with new ones. We were told two years ago that we would get round-the-clock electricity but the situation has only worsened over the last one year.

RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34, alleged that it is been three months that electricity has been erratic in the area. “The DHBVN officials do not respond to complaints nor have they fixed the problem. We are setting up a camp on Monday where we have called the sub-divisional officer, junior engineer, and executive engineer of DHBVN to listen to the grievances of the residents. If the demand is not met, we shall protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office,” he said.

DHBVN officials, when asked about the matter, refuted the allegations and said that they respond to the complaints when they are made and that their lineman visit the spot when required.

DHBVN’s superintending engineer, Joginder Singh Hooda, said that they have not received any complaints on their toll-free number, 1800-180-4334, from DLF Phase-1, nor is he aware of any major power outages in the area. “Residents should contact us at 1912 or 1800-180-4334 numbers to lodge complaints. A lineman will be sent within half an hour to solve the problem,” he said.