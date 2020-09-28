Gurugram: Retired army official beaten up by relatives over property dispute succumbs to injuries

Two days after being allegedly attacked by several persons over a property dispute in IMT Manesar area, a man died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday. The police have added the murder charge to the FIR registered earlier at IMT Manesar police station. Five persons, including the victim’s brother, have been arrested in the case.

The deceased has been identified by first name as Gangasharan, a retired army official. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday when the victim and his family were at their house in Bas Kusla village. The police said several men, including the victim’s relatives, barged into their house and attacked him and his family.

In the police complaint, the victim’s son, Amneesh, said, “There had been a dispute in the family over a plot for several years. The matter had been sub-judice. There had been enmity over the issue.”

The police said the victim’s uncle and his several aides had beaten up the victim with sticks and at least other three members of their family. The victim had sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 37, where he died on Sunday. After the autopsy, the police added Section 302 (murder) under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) to the FIR against the accused persons.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, “The dispute was over a plot. A probe has found that two months ago also, the accused had attacked the victim’s family. Five people have been arrested in the case including the victim’s brother.”