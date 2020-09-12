Gurugram’s air quality remains‘moderate’, may dip further

With the air quality index (AQI) at 158 on Saturday, the air quality in Gurugram remained ‘moderate’ for the fourth consecutive day. After oscillating between ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ categories for weeks, the city’s air quality had dropped to the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday.

According to experts, air quality is expected to deteriorate further in the coming week.

Saturday’s reading, as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI bulletin, had deteriorated from Friday’s AQI at 143 (also in the ‘moderate’ category). The dip in air quality has been attributed to moisture in the air due to which pollutants are not getting dispersed. “There is a lot of moisture in the air, especially in the morning hours, due to which the pollutants are getting trapped. This time, we were lucky to have extended rains in August due to which a lower PM2.5 count had been prevailing until now. Lockdown restrictions in the earlier months, especially on construction activity and industries, also played a part in preventing an overall accumulation of pollutants initially. Later, the rains helped in washing them away,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist.

Panwar added that pollution levels were expected to rise gradually, and the air quality might fall into the ‘poor’ category. “By next week or so, air quality might enter into the poor category,” he said.

The average daily concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s most prominent pollutant, on Saturday, was at 119.3 µg/m³, according to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan. As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37.1 degree Celsius, a marginal drop from Friday. The minimum temperature stood at 24.1 degree Celsius on Saturday. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department’s weekly forecast. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees on Sunday, as per the forecast. As per the weekly forecast, cloudy skies prevail until the weekend.