Sections
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000

Gurugram’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000

The district’s total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 5,000 on Saturday, with the detection of 126 new cases. Of the 5,070 cases reported in the district so far, 83 people...

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district’s total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 5,000 on Saturday, with the detection of 126 new cases. Of the 5,070 cases reported in the district so far, 83 people have succumbed to the disease, with two deaths recorded on Saturday. On the other hand, the district also saw 202 new recoveries on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered cases to 3,469. Gurugram’s recovery rate, as of Saturday, stood at 68%.

The number of active cases in the district is now 1,519, of which 69 are hospitalised at dedicated Covid hospitals, while 383 are under observation at dedicated covid healthcare centres. Another 64 are in isolation at district Covid Care Centres, while 1,003 individuals are under home quarantine, as per the district health department’s daily bulletin on Saturday.

Gurugram, on Saturday, conducted 1,120 new tests, of which 70% took place in private labs. On Saturday, 1,302 new samples were collected for testing, of which 60% were collected by private laboratories for RT -PCR tests. The remaining 581 samples will be tested via both RT-PCR and antigen methods by the health department.



The district, till date, has tested 29,149 samples, with a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%, which is just slightly above Haryana’s cumulative positivity rate of 5.46%.

State-wise, Haryana recorded 543 new cases on Saturday, with Faridabad’s share (191 new cases) being the largest. The state tally now stands at 13,427 cases, of which 8,472 have recovered (resulting in a recovery rate of 63%). The state’s total death toll stands at 218, or 1.62% of all reported cases.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three minor girls found dead in car in Chamkaur Sahib
Jun 28, 2020 00:28 IST
Trump’s visa order: Indian families separated, suffer, seek to be reunited
Jun 28, 2020 00:28 IST
Bars in Chandigarh turn into restaurants, cafes to stay afloat
Jun 28, 2020 00:27 IST
543 fresh infections take Haryana tally to 13,427
Jun 28, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.