Gurugram’s Covid count crosses 10,000, virus growth rate slows down

Gurugram’s Covid cases shot past the 10,000 mark on Thursday with 78 new cases being added to the tally on Thursday. The district breached the 10,000 mark five months after the first case was detected on March 15.

As per official reports, Gurugram now has 10,016 Covid-19 cases and 128 fatalities, with one fresh death being reported in the health bulletin on Thursday. This puts the mortality rate from the virus in Gurugram at 1.27%, which is slightly higher than the state’s average of 1.14%.

Gurugram’s mortality rate is also the second highest in the state after Faridabad (148 deaths), a district which currently has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (906) in Haryana. Out of the 128 deaths in Gurugram so far, 90 are due to co-morbid conditions and 38 are without any co-morbidities.

Gurugram district at present only has 706 active cases. At least 9,182 people have recovered from the illness, which is 91.67%, the highest in the state. Of the active cases, 577 are home isolated, 31 in Covid care centres, and 98 are hospitalised in various private hospitals of the city.

In terms of growth rate, cases in the city are increasing at 0.98% (as on Thursday). In June, the cases were surging by 12.6% , which had reduced to almost 1.7% by July’s last week. Due to increased testing in the last two-and-a-half months, the daily growth rate has seen a decline.

From just 18,000 tests in May, the number of tests has increased to 130,878 on Thursday. On an average 2,000 tests are being conducted daily, which includes both gold standard RT-PCR and antigen detection tests. Gurugram currently has the highest testing rates in the state, with 91,860 tests per million population. The state testing rate is over 30,000 tests per million (till August 9), while the national testing rate is almost 18,000 per million population.

The test positivity rate has also come down to 7.14%, which was almost 18% in June. Ideally, it should be around 5% as per the World Health Organisation’s ( WHO’s) recommendations.

This has reduced Gurugram’s Covid-19 burden on the state. In Haryana, out of the 44,817 total Covid cases, 6,820 are active, of which 10% is from Gurugram. The number has come down from 50% in June, when the district reported more than 3,700 cases in just a month.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer said that although active cases are declining, citizens should not be complacent. “Due to continuous testing in worst-affected areas, the number of coronavirus cases have reduced. But with the festive season about to start and temples being reopened, citizens should be cautious and follow basic norms to prevent contracting the infectious virus. They should not be complacent.”

Yadav said that to further lower the positivity rate, at least 70 testing camps will be organised in the next week in containment zones and areas outside it. “A testing strategy plan is being prepared to test more people,” said Yadav.

The city had witnessed its first wave of Covid-19 cases from March 15 onwards, with patients having travel history to Covid-19 affected countries testing positive. Thereafter, it was Tablighi Jamaat attendees who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi and then there was spread of infection among neighbouring districts. Cases in June were getting doubled as fast as in four to eight days. This has decreased to almost 104 days now.