Gurugram’s plasma donation centres help many fight Covid-19, but face low donor turnout

“I had tested positive for Covid-19 in June. Recently, when I was contacted to donate plasma, I decided to go and do the needful because I got recovered by the grace of God but there are many others who need to be saved,” says Dilip Kumar, a wood turner, who resides in Begampur Khatola village of Gurugram.

“I just finished my 14-day period between recovery and plasma donation. And I’m already in touch with someone on social media, who has approached me saying he might need plasma for one of his family members.”

It was in July-end that Gurugrammers got their first plasma bank in sector-10. Here, on the very first day, five people who had recovered from Covid-19 donated plasma. A few donors have also visited a private hospital for plasma donation, to help the residents of millennium city fight coronavirus. Many residents say that in absence of these centres, it was quite a task to get in touch with the plasma donors.

A Gurugrammer, on condition of anonymity, shares how social media had earlier been the one medium for many to find a plasma donor, and says, “I just finished my 14-day period between recovery and plasma donation. And I’m already in touch with someone on social media, who has approached me saying he might need plasma for one of his family members. But, now I prefer donating at the plasma bank, since I can be sure then that what I donated has been provided it someone who genuinely needed it!”

“There are several misconceptions regarding plasma donations, which is why the number of plasma donors in the city remains low.”

The taboos prevalent around Covid-19 have compelled many to stay anonymous while sharing how difficult it was for them to find a donor, and how they themselves don’t feel confident about donating plasma. “There are several misconceptions regarding plasma donations, which is why the number of plasma donors in the city remains low,” says Dr Vikas Deswal, who works in the infectious disease department at a private hospital in Gurugram, which is allowed to conduct plasma therapy. He adds that the doctors have been educating denizens about the need and significance of plasma donation during these times. “There is a cap of ₹8,500 on one unit of plasma, and at the plasma bank this is provided free to pregnant women and those who have BPL (ration) cards. So I have been asking my patients to arrange for plasma from the bank, and additionally we even try to convince them to donate once they have recovered,” adds Dr Deswal.

Those managing the gloomy turnout of donors at the bank say that “maintaining a database” of donors has helped especially in emergency situations. Stating the reasons why donors usually avoid a trip to the plasma bank, Shubhi Kesarwani, who volunteers with an organisation that is contacting patients for plasma donation, says, “We are following up with patients who have recovered, and convince them to donate plasma, for plasma therapy of other Covid-19 patients. Most people are scared of going back to the hospital for plasma donation, after they have recovered. They have a fear of contracting infections, and the absence of any monetary compensation or incentive in return of donation is making them stay away. We set-up the bank to destigmatise the process while ensuring the safety of donors, who are chosen after checking their health history and lifestyle habits. As a measure to encourage donors to come to the bank, we have recently started a pick up and drop facility, to and from the plasma bank. This is working, but we need much more to ensure a steady flow of donors.”

