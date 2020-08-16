Gurugram’s testing slows down as positivity dips

The rate of testing for Covid-19 in Gurugram has slowed over the past three weeks, shows district health department data.

In late June and through early July, the total number of tests conducted each week showed large jumps, increasing by as much as 40 to 50 percent (when compared as a moving, seven-day aggregate). However, since late July, tests have been increasing by only as much as 11 to 16 percent each week, the data shows.

Health department officials confirmed that this was indeed the case, but clarified that there is presently no immediate need to further ramp up testing. With over 130,000 samples tested for Covid-19 so far, the extent of testing in Gurugram has is 93,000 tests per million population, the highest in the state. This is up from about 90,000 tests per million about a week ago.

Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s district surveillance officer (DSO) in Gurugram, also pointed out that district’s weekly test positivty rate -- defined as the ratio of positive cases to tests conducted -- has been under 5 percent for close to four weeks now.

“The positivity rate is an adequate measure for whether we are testing enough. Scaling up testing is only necessary to keep up with continued spread of the virus. At this point, we believe that transmission itself has been curbed, and testing resources are finite, so we have to use them judiciously,” Prakash said, adding that testing for Gurugram also be reduced, if resources need to be diverted to areas of the state in greater need, once the daily positivity rate dips below three percent.

“So even though the rate of testing has slowed down somewhat, in absolute numbers we are still conducting more tests, week on week. Earlier into the outbreak, we had to increase testing by as much as 50 percent before the TPR showed a decline. But now, positivity rate has continued to decrease despite the slowdown. That is the most hopeful indicator that we are out of the woods,” pointed out Dr Ram Prakash, district epidemiologist, Gurugram.

Prakash also added that Gurugram’s test per million were significantly higher than those of neighbouring Faridabad, which has the highest reported caseload of infections in Haryana, but has tested not more than 55,000 people per million population. Meanwhile, at a state level, only 32,300 tests per million population have been conducted. “Our tests per million are three times as much as the state’s, and close to four times the national average,” Prakash said.

Dr Prabhakaran Dorairaj, vice president, research and policy, Public Health Foundation of India, said that the reduction in testing is understandable given the dip in TPR.

“I think we are seeing a natural progression of the epidemic -- which has only been slowed down by the lockdown. Transmission of the virus has continued despite curbs, as shown by serological studies from Delhi and Mumbai, where as many as 23 percent of the sampled population has been exposed to the virus,” he said. “Gurugram, being an extension of Delhi, would likely have a similar proportion of population infected, and this may have reached a natural threshold after which the virus has slowed down.” He however clarified that this hypothesis required supporting evidence, which is yet to emerge.

BOX:

Total tests // Weekly increase in tests // Weekly percentage increase in tests // Weekly new cases // Weekly test positivity rates

August 9 - August 15: 132879 (+14699 // 12.5%) | New cases: 551 | TPR = 3.7%

August 2 - August 8: 118180 (+14362 // 11%) | New cases: 468 | TPR = 3.2%

July 26 - August 1: 103818 (+13833 // 16%) | New cases: 675 | TPR = 4.8%

July 19 - July 25: 89985 (+15265 // 20%) | New cases: 897| TPR = 6%

July 12 - July 18: 74720 (+16,411 // 28%) | New cases: 846 | TPR = 5%

July 5 - July 11: 58309 (+19,488 // 50%) | New cases: 919 | TPR = 5%

June 27 - July 4: 38821 (+10,974 // 39%) | New cases: 759 | TPR = 7%