Gurugram: Schools, parents divided over calling senior students for academic guidance

With the Central government’s Unlock 4 guidelines allowing students of classes 9 to 12 to visit schools on a voluntary basis from September 21 to seek academic guidance, some government schools in the city are preparing to call students on a rotational basis once the SOPs are issued by the state government. Most private schools, on the other hand, plan to continue with online classes and are not in favour of asking senior students to visit the school. Parents too continue to remain divided on the issue. While those who do not have access to smartphones and internet connection are willing to send their wards to schools, others prefer online or telephonic consultation.

As part of the guidelines, students of classes 9 to 12 can be permitted to visit schools for academic guidance with the written consent of parents, starting September 21. The standard operating procedures for this will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). While protocols for the same are yet to be issued, government schools in the city welcomed the move and said that it will help students who are unable to access online lessons.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that such visits would help students who had not been able to stay in touch with online lessons regularly due to issues ranging from the absence of smartphones to erratic internet connectivity. “Apart from issues of accessibility, there are some students who are unable to keep up with online lessons due to poor comprehension or irregular lessons. Teachers will be able to assess the issues that they are facing better through in-person interaction,” said Sharma.

She said that the school had plans to call students in small batches of five each for clarification of doubts pertaining to concepts. “Our school has enough space to accommodate small groups of students. We are planning to call five students from classes 10 and 12 on a particular day. This will give them a chance to resolve queries and understand concepts that they might be struggling to comprehend. Each student can interact with a teacher while practising physical distancing protocols,” said Sharma. She said that the school had already made arrangements for thermal scanning and sanitisation at the entrance.

Asha Miglani, principal of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 43, said that the school was awaiting state guidelines before allowing students to visit schools. “Parents whose children have not been able to keep in touch with online classes regularly would prefer if they are allowed to visit the school for clarification of doubts. We already have Covid-19 protocols in place but will wait for the government to issue specific guidelines,” said Miglani.

Most private school administrators, however, said that online classes were going well due to which students might not prefer to visit schools for academic assistance.

Anita Malhotra, principal of Lotus Valley, said that the school would wait for another month or more before it decides to call students for even academic assistance. “We will write to parents, and only if they agree, we will consider the possibility of calling students. September is too early to call students and we are planning to wait till October or much later,” said Malhotra.

She said that online classes had been going smoothly and children were happy with lessons. “We are getting good feedback on online classes and don’t think parents would be willing to send them to school this year,” said Malhotra, adding that the school was planning to call teachers to school before students. “We are planning to call teachers in smaller groups so that they can gradually start taking classes from school. They need to get used to school visits, possibly on alternate days,” she said.

Parents of children in private and government schools had mixed responses about sending children to school. Most parents whose children study in private schools said that they would prefer online or telephonic interaction over physical visits for any assistance. “We’d prefer to call or email the teacher if our son needs any assistance. Physical visits to schools would be our last choice. So far, teachers have been available for remote assistance,” said Kaushik.

Lalit Kumar, whose daughters study in different government schools in the city, said that he’d send his daughters to school if they needed help. “We don’t have a smartphone at home due to which regular lessons have been disrupted. If the school allows, my daughters would definitely visit and meet the teachers for guidance,” said Kumar.

Sudesh Raghav, who holds additional charge as Gurugram’s block education officer, said that while the Central government had given permission to schools, the state government was yet to issue any guidelines on the subject. “We are waiting for the state government to issue guidelines and will proceed accordingly. Teachers in the state have already been reporting to work since June,” said Raghav. He said that parents, teachers, and students, especially in senior classes, were worried about the completion of the syllabus and the government was taking feedback from them.