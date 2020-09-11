Gurugram: Shopkeepers found serving food to people drinking in the open to be booked

The police arrested 64 people from different residential areas of the city for drinking in their parked cars on Wednesday and Thursday.

The police said strict directions have been issued to all shopkeepers, cart owners and restaurant owners in markets of residential areas, asking them not to serve food to people in cars to prevent them from drinking in the open. The police said action will be taken against shopkeepers if they do not follow the orders.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that only takeaway services will be allowed from food joints that do not have a dine-in facility. “We have received over 200 complaints from different residential areas of open drinking following which teams were formed on Tuesday. The teams have been directed to take action against those shopkeepers who are found serving food to people drinking in the open or in their cars. They will be booked under the Excise Act,” he said.

The police said those drinking in the open were mainly arrested from Sector 56, 17/18 dividing road, Sohna Road, Sector 71, Sector 14, Palm Vihar, Sector 22, 23, and Golf Course Extension Road.

The police said the people who were arrested were found drinking inside their cars and had even set up a bar on their car bonnet. In some of the cars, people had set up bars in their car boot space.

Rao said the drinking in the open has increased after the lifting of the lockdown and opening of the liquor shops on May 6. People who find restaurants expensive prefer drinking in the open or in their cars,” said Rao.

The police said it is important to curb drinking in the open to prevent drink driving. Recently, six accidents were reported where the suspects who rammed into cars were under the influence of alcohol.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that if in any case the offender is found creating nuisance under influence of alcohol, the person will be booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and can even land up in jail. “We conduct raids between 9pm and 2am in the market areas based on complaints. After two days of night patrolling, the number of parked cars in these markets have come down,” he said.

Haryana excise and taxation department in February 2017 had notified that no person shall consume liquor at a place that has not been licenced or authorised under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, except one that is a dwelling house.