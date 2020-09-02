Gurugram: Social media feed helps cops keep eye on parties

The police have formed six teams consisting of four officials each to keep a close watch on people posting online advertisements for organising group parties at farmhouses in Gurugram, thereby violating social distancing norms, said the police.

The teams have been given workstations to monitor social media posts and have been asked to become members of such groups online to get more details. Most of the organisers are advertising for group parties in the Aravalis, Sohna and Kadarpur areas despite a ban on public gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the police said.

The move comes in the wake of a raid that was conducted on the night of August 9 on Gurugram-Faridabad Road, after the police found screen shots of WhatsApp and Facebook pages regarding the details of a group party.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that they have created a database of the areas that have been identified by the police teams and are tracking mobile numbers and pages on social media to know the dates of the upcoming parties. “We have received details of 16 such parties, which have been planned by party organisers later this week, and we have identified the locations. If anyone is caught partying in groups, strict action will be taken against them and their videos will be shared on police pages and social media platforms,” he said.

As per government guidelines on Unlock 4.0, a maximum of 100 people can attend a gathering only from September 21. The health department last week said during a press conference that the number of Covid-19 cases started increasing after people started organising public or private gatherings in the city. Health officials said that contact tracing in many of the newly detected Covid-19 cases showed that the entire families were turning out to be positive after attending a social function or a private gathering.

The police said the organisers also serve liquor which is ordered online through social media pages from where they get hefty discounts. However, such liquor is illegal in nature.

The excise officials had written to the police in April that many people are delivering liquor at the doorstep and are supplying liquor to parties without any permits and licences.

Aruna Singh, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (East), said that the state government has not allowed online selling of liquor. No vendor or shopkeeper is allowed to promote their business online or deliver liquor at doorstep. “People should not fall for any of such advertisements on the social media as many people have already been duped by scammers,” she said.

The police have received 112 complaints of online selling of liquor in the last four months. The cyber police station teams are conducting investigation and have already arrested four people in two cases. Around 200 cases have been registered during the lockdown between March 25 and August 10 for illegal production, transportation and sale of liquor, and 98 people have been arrested so far.

The police have asked people to provide tip-offs on group parties being organised or illicit liquor trade on police control room number -100. They can also share details on the WhatsApp number of the local station house officer (SHO).