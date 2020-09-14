Sections
Gurugram: Technical glitches slow down online admission process

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The online admission process for undergraduate courses was marred by technical glitches with students struggling to register on Friday and Saturday. Students said that they were unable to login and even failed to receive assistance via the grievance redressal helpline.

Sheetal, an applicant, said that she was unable to retrieve the registration number after the completion of the process. “As soon as one is done filling up the registration form, the website gets reloaded and we don’t get the registration number to proceed ahead. I have even mailed the online help desk but to no avail. I will continue to try till the issue is resolved,” said Sheetal, who goes by her first name.

Kajal Raghav, 18, who is applying for BCom (honours), said that she was yet to register due to technical issues “I am waiting to register since the website is facing some issues. My friends are also facing issues in registration and logging in due to technical glitches,” said Raghav.

College administrators and nodal admission officers said that while there had been technical snags, they were being resolved from time to time.



Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that there were some snags that took place due to issues at the backend. “Sometimes there are technical snags at the backend due to which the website goes into maintenance. On Friday, there were some technical issues due to which we worked till late night. There are outages on and off, but our admissions officers are notified about the same and issues are being resolved,” said Khullar.

Sanjay Katyal, nodal admission officer, Government College, Sector 9, said, “There are some issues but the team is working on resolving them. The website gets stuck and students have reported that they are unable to log in. We get maintenance slots from time to time to rectify the problems. We didn’t face any specific issues today when compared to Saturday,” said Katyal. He added that students had many days to complete the admission process and all issues were getting resolved as they were being reported. Registration for admission to undergraduate courses will continue till September 21.

Despite efforts, Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, couldn’t be reached for a comment.

