Gurugram testing more than 1,000 samples per day

The district’s total tally of reported Covid-19 cases touched 5,158 on Sunday, a day after Gurugram breached the 5,000 mark. The district tested 1,302 new samples on Sunday of which 88 tested positive, bringing the daily test positivity rate to a record low of 6.8%, down from 11% the previous day. Just two weeks ago, on June 14, the TPR was 100%.

On Sunday, Gurugram also recorded 279 recoveries (up from 202 the previous day), taking the recovery rate 72.6% (up from 78% on Saturday). The number of active cases in the district now stands at 1,327 — down from Saturday’s tally at 1,519. Of these, 839 patients are currently following home isolation, while 61 are hospitalised. The remaining 427 patients are under observation at various Covid-19 care facilities across the district. The district recorded just a single death in the last 24 hours.

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 957 new samples, of which 30% were collected by the health department through targeted surveillance, using both antigen and RT-PCRtests), while 70% were random samples collected by private labs in the district.

The district health bulletin data going back to June 16 shows that test results of most samples are being reported within a 24 hour period, reducing Gurugram’s backlog of samples to a total of 221. On June 11, this backlog was of almost 450 samples. The district is also now testing upwards of 1,000 samples per day — the most it has averaged since March — with private labs accounting for a large share of daily tests conducted.

With an increase in private testing lowering the district’s test-positivity rate, Gurugram’s daily growth rate has dipped 2.2% on Sunday (down from 6% two weeks ago), while the doubling rate has increased to 33 days. At the current rate, the district is estimated to have between 8,000 to 9,000 reported cases (and between 500 to 600 active cases) within the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 402 new cases on Sunday, down from 543 new cases on Saturday, with Faridabad’s share of 131 new cases being the largest. The state tally now stands at 13,829 cases, of which 8,917 have recovered (resulting in a recovery rate of 64.41%). The state’s total deaths stand at 223, or 1.61% of all reported cases.