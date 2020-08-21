Sections
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Three murders within minutes of each other in sector 9

Gurugram: Three murders within minutes of each other in sector 9

Unidentified men shot dead three persons in two separate incidents in sector 9 within minutes of each other on Thursday evening. Police said all three dead men were linked to a...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:00 IST

By Pavneet Singh Chadha,

Unidentified men shot dead three persons in two separate incidents in sector 9 within minutes of each other on Thursday evening.

Police said all three dead men were linked to a criminal gang with a history of violence in the region, but added that it was too soon to conclude whether the killings were a fallout of inter-gang rivalry. Prima facie, they said, the two were not linked.

According to the police, the first incident took place around 5pm outside Wings Apartments. Three armed persons arrived and attacked three others -- Anmol from Bhawani Enclave, Sunny from Basai and an unidentified person.

Anmol suffered one gunshot wound and collapsed outside, while Sunny was chased and shot him multiple times inside the society after which the suspects fled. Both were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead-on-arrival. The third person survived by hiding in the society.



Police said preliminary probe had revealed that the Anmol and Sunny had a plot related dispute with the prime suspect Pavan Nehra, a resident of Bhora Kalan.

The second incident was reported around the same time near a temple in Basai village three kilometers from the first incident. Armed suspects arrived on a motorcycle, and shot 18-year-old Sameer alias Vicky. He suffered at least four gunshot wounds and was rushed to civil hospital, where he died during treatment.

Senior police officers and forensic teams visited the crime scenes and collected evidence.

An officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the victims were associated with a gang.

“Sunny and Anmol are associated with Moni Kataria and Joni Kataria gang. There has been a history of violence in Basai between gangs,” he said.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, “We are investigating if the two killings are linked. Prima facie, there was enmity regarding a plot in Basai between two groups. We have initiated a probe and more will come out once statements of eyewitnesses, if any, are recorded. It would be premature to conclude a gang rivalry in the cases at this point.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC restrains state from closing Nashik shelter for distressed women
Aug 21, 2020 00:02 IST
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid preparations
Aug 21, 2020 00:02 IST
Bombay HC allows Rao Junior Colleges to conduct admissions
Aug 21, 2020 00:01 IST
Indore ranked cleanest city fourth time in a row
Aug 21, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.