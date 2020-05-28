Gurugram to reserve 1,000 hospital beds, offer paid quarantine facilities

The state health department along with the district administration is gearing up to tackle the Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, which is likely to witness a spike in the coming days owing to ease in inter-district and inter-state movements and expected lockdown relaxations after May 31.

The administration is going to reserve 1,000 beds for Covid patients in different hospitals, while roping in 12 hotels as paid isolation facility for asymptomatic patients and preparing an epidemiological plan. Senior state health officials on Thursday held a meeting to review preparedness and take stock of the Covid-19 situation of the city, which has so far witnessed 405 cases with three deaths.

Rajeeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, who held the meeting with the district administration on Thursday said, “Since the city is opening up gradually, a lot of people from different cities and those from Gurugram or Faridabad will start moving around freely. A spike in cases is expected. Therefore, we are focusing on paid isolation facilities and simultaneously increasing beds for critical care patients.”

According to him, asymptomatic patients can be kept in hotels instead of them occupying beds at hospitals. “The purpose is to prevent the spread of coronavirus in densely populated areas. People who are asymptomatic during contact tracing can opt to stay at these hotels. Apart from this, there will be paid government facilities where people can stay.”

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, on Thursday issued an order for self-paid and government paid isolation facility. “People who do not have requisite space at home can opt for facilities such as hotels and guest houses,” reads the order. Those testing positive in a containment zone and wanting to be treated at home will have to give a written consent.

According to Arora, the district administration has been adviced to divide the city into five to seven zones for easy management of cases. “Along with the health teams, district administration officials will be deployed in these areas to tackle the Covid-19 situation.”

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL PLAN

In a statement issued by the district administration, Rajesh Khullar, principal secretary to chief minister, directed district officials to prepare an epidemiological model to make future projections of Covid-19 cases based on the data collated so far. A senior official privy to the matter, who attended the video conference of officials, said, “District administration has been asked to take help from private consultancy groups. The report has to be submitted at the earliest.”

INCREASING BED CAPACITY

Keshani Anand Arora, Haryana chief secretary, has directed the administration to create enough beds for Covid-19 patients. Around 1000-beds have to be kept ready in Gurugram, out of which 500 should have oxygen equipment and 100 must have ventilators.

Arora said there are eight to nine private hospitals in the city with more than 500-bed capacity. “If 50% of their beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients, it will be sufficient in case tehre is a spike in the number of cases,” reads the administration statement. The district administration on Monday issued an order making it mandatory for all private to treat Covid-19 cases. Currently patients are admitted to 100-bed ESIC Hospital, 30-bed Civil Hospital, 50-bed Medeor Hospital (whose capacity will be increased to 120) and a few other private hospitals only.

USING TECHNOLOGY

“Arogya Setu application will now be extensively used for effective contact tracing. The plan is ti streamline testing where people can be immediately tested after they come in contact with a Covid-19 patient,” said Arora. He said that a separate portal will be created where all Covid-19 information will be shared.