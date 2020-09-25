Sections
Gurugram: Two bookies held for placing bets on IPL match

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two alleged bookmakers were arrested by the crime branch for placing bets on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match earlier this week, said police on Friday.

Police said a raid was conducted based on a tip. According to police, the two suspects --- identified by police as Virendra and Rajesh Kaushik --- were operating from a flat in a sector 107 society and had placed bets on the match.

A crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “When the police team entered the house, we found Virendra, opened the door while the other man, Rakesh Kaushik, was on the phone taking bets with a laptop in front of him.”

Police said the match was being screened on a television set in the room. On a mattress, several mobile phones were kept. Police seized three mobile phones, a laptop and a notepad.

“The bookmaker on the phone was saying that the odds were 39 paise for a bet on the team batting first, which means that a person placing ₹100 on that team at that point of time, would receive ₹139 if it wins. The odds keep changing as the match progresses,” the official quoted above said.

Both the accused are from Nangloi area in Delhi. Police said the suspects were produced in district court on Wednesday and released on bail. A case was registered against them under section 13 (gaming and setting birds and animals to fight in public streets) of the Public Gambling Act at Rajendra Park police station, said police.

