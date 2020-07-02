Sections
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Two workers die of electrocution at Sec 15 construction site

Gurugram: Two workers die of electrocution at Sec 15 construction site

Two men, working as labourers, were electrocuted while digging at a plot in the Sector 15, Part 2 area, the police said Thursday.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men, working as labourers, were electrocuted while digging at a plot in the Sector 15, Part 2 area, the police said Thursday. Police said they have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and no complaint had been lodged so far.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 10am when other workers arrived at the site. Police said the victims have been identified as Girish Yadav, 24, and Manoj, 28, both from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The victims had been contracted for some digging work to lay pipelines for a washroom at a plot. They were working on Wednesday night. Prima facie, it is suspected that while handling a drilling machine, they suffered an electric shock due to some technical fault in the power line.”

Police said they have informed the family members of the victims, who are on their way to the city.



On May 27, a 34-year-old man, who worked as a lineman for a private company, was allegedly electrocuted while repairing a technical fault at a power cable in Kanhai village.

