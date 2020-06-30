Gurugram University to start online admission process from July 14

Sections
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram University will be starting its registration process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses from July 14. The admission process will take place entirely online, just like last year. However, this time around the university will not be organising any counselling sessions on campus in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The admission notice has already been released by the university on its website, with other course-related information likely to be made available through the prospectus, which is slated to be released by July 7. The university is all set to introduce six new courses this year — M Pharma (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Master in Physio Therapy (Cardio Pulmonary), LLB, MSc (Physics), MSc (Chemistry), and MSc (Math). With the addition of these six courses, the total number of courses being offered by the university comes to 28.

In accordance with government directives, the university will be conducting admissions on the basis of a merit list. Online counselling sessions will be organised for students applying to B Pharma course. The online counselling will be conducted by the Haryana State Technical Education Board

Dr Markanday Ahuja, vice-chancellor of the university, said that the admission process will be conducted completely online this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. “All admission-related activities will take place online this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The administration is already working on strengthening the online infrastructure to ensure that admissions take place without glitches. We will also have online counselling for some courses,” said Ahuja.



He added that a help desk had been created for resolving the queries of students .“Students can email on the helpdesk — helpdeskgurugramuniversity@gmail.com — and seek answers to their admission-related queries. They should keep a track of the college website,” said Ahuja.

