Gurugram: Victims of snatching to get psychological counselling

The Gurugram Police will conduct counselling sessions for victims of snatching after several women, who were injured while resisting snatchers, had to undergo counselling sessions for trauma from private hospitals, said officials on Friday. The sessions would start from Saturday.

According to the police, three counselling sessions will be provided to each victim free of cost and a regular weekly update on each case will be taken.

The psychologists working with the police will conduct the sessions on the second floor of the commissioner’s office near Rajiv Chowk. Further, in case of an emergency, they will also visit the victim’s house to provide counselling.

The police said that the decision was taken after reports emerged that a few of the injured victims in the past few months were allegedly under tremendous mental distress. In some cases, the police had conducted private counselling sessions to help these women overcome their fear of being attacked by snatchers.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that the cases of chain snatching and vehicle theft are a major concern for the police. Since January this year, a total of 126 cases have been registered under Section 379A (snatching ) and 379 B of Indian Penal Code(IPC) across different police stations in Gurugram.

“Out of 126 victims, 86 were women who lost their mobile phones and gold chains. They were dragged for a considerable distance before the suspects fled from the spot on their two-wheelers. These counselling sessions will be held for the victims and if needed for their family members as well,” he said.

The police said, in many cases, the women had reported that the ornament that was snatched was a gift from their in-laws. As such, they were reluctant to reveal the incident to their in-laws as that would have led to harassment or a rift in the relationship. Apart from trauma, this is another cause mental distress, said the police.

Alpana Sharma (45), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, who was visiting her sister-in-law in Gurugram’s Sector 5, became a victim of snatching on June 26. She said she had to attend counselling sessions because of the trauma but her condition is yet to improve.

Sharma said, on June 26, she had reached Gurugram with her family to meet her ailing mother-in-law and had parked car near a sweets shop on the main road near the Sector 5 market. She was walking towards the shop when two boys wearing helmets came from behind and tried to snatch her gold chain, which was gifted to her by her in-laws. In the ensuing commotion, she fell down. “They dragged me for about 50 metres. When I felt that I could not hold on to my chain, I had to surrender. They fled the spot.I was bleeding and in terrible pain. My husband informed our relatives and took me to the hospital for first aid. I was discharged from the hospital on the same day but the incident still haunts me. I took a few counselling sessions but nothing much has changed,” said Sharma.

In another incident, a 28-year-old housewife, a resident of Sector 23, was returning home on a two-wheeler from the hospital where her husband was undergoing treatment for kidney stones. It was around 7.30 pm, when two bike-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away, leaving her injured. She suffered a fracture on her right arm and injuries on her head and face. “I could not tell anyone in my family. I took help of my friend to lodge a complaint and had to lie to my husband. The suspects grabbed me and pulled my chain. The impact was so hard that I lost control and fell down,” said victim on the condition of anonymity as her family is unaware of the case registered.

The police said apart from the counselling session, they were also starting a preventive action programme for which the modus operandi of snatchers would be studied and crime teams and the staff of the police station concerned would discuss all the cases one by one. “The teams will study the timings of the incident, the spot from where it was reported and the modus operandi based on which a prevention plan will be made, so that it will be easier for crime teams to arrest them,” said Rao.

All the police stations will share the details of the victims with the counsellors and a call will be made from the commissioner’s office to book appointment