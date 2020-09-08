Gurugram: What made commuters take the Metro

A significant majority of the people who travelled on the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram on Monday did so for work, while a few were simply using the opportunity to experience the National Capital Region’s most preferred mode of transportation in its ‘new normal’ avatar. While all were satisfied with the safety protocols in place, a few struggled with cashless transactions as they did not have access to online modes of payment.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed its Metro services after a hiatus of 169 days due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. A senior DMRC official, stationed at Huda City Centre, said there were far more people travelling from Gurugram to Delhi than vice versa.

Satyavir Binauli, 31, who works in Gurugram and was visiting his family in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area for the first time in two months, said, “I would have liked to visit my parents more often but it is very expensive to hire a car. Since the Metro is now open, I am taking the chance to go and see them. I will be able to travel between my rented house in Gurugram and my family home more often, although I will restrict myself to once twice a month because I am afraid of infecting my parents.”

A few others took the Metro ride simply out of curiosity. Subarna Dutta, a college student from Delhi who was travelling between Rajeev Chowk and Huda City Centre on Monday evening, said, “I’m just here to see what the situation is like today. You rarely get to enjoy the comfort of an empty Metro. That is why I am here. I don’t suppose it will remain this empty once all the lines start.”

A large majority, however, were travelling due to work-related commitments and compulsions. Lakhan Singh Khirkira, 45, who alighted at Huda City Centre Metro station on Monday morning, having travelled from Vishwavidyalya station in north Delhi, said, “My in-charge has been asking us to start coming to work in staggered shifts. I have been unable to do so since I don’t have my own vehicle and I live far away. This is the first chance I have got to go to work. I will take the Metro back before 8pm.”

Things were not so smooth for all commuters though. Beena, who provides domestic help services to a family in Gurugram, for example, was not aware that cash transactions are no longer being accepted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I was really hoping to go to Delhi and meet my husband. He works there. They are saying I need to buy a Smart Card, but even for that they are not accepting cash. I do not know how to make payments over the phone.”

A senior DMRC official, who was overseeing implementation of the new security protocol at Huda City Centre — seeking anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media — said, “All customers should either have a Smart Card already or should have access to a mobile payment service, which we are accepting. We will provide new Smart Cards. However, we are not allowed to take even ₹10 in cash. I cannot speak for those who don’t have smartphones or phone banking services.”

Other than cashless transactions, the DMRC has advised commuters to travel light, and carry metallic items in their hands to speed up security checks. As part of their advisory to commuters, issued last week, the DMRC also emphasised on the need to maintain alternate seating arrangements in train coaches, and avoid touching any high contact surfaces (such as hand and guard rails). Travellers have also been requested to adjust their travel times so as to not coincide with peak hour traffic.