Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Woman arrested for murder of husband

Gurugram: Woman arrested for murder of husband

Two days after police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, killing and dumping the body of a cab driver, police arrested victim’s wife on Sunday. The woman...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two days after police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, killing and dumping the body of a cab driver, police arrested victim’s wife on Sunday.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Sunita, a resident of Sector 5.

Sector 5 station house officer Rajender Kumar said she and the Sukhbir, who was arrested on Friday, had conspired to kill him along with his friend in Narwana town in Jind. “The accomplice is yet to be arrested but he is hiding in Jind area,” he said.

Police on Friday had exhumed the body of the victim from a seven-feet long drain near Narwana in Jind, some 186 kilometres from Gurugram.



The victim was identified by his first name as Suresh (27), and lived with his wife and two children. Suspecting Sukhbir and Sunita of having an affair, Suresh had earlier allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened Sukhbir. On April 12, in an apparent bid to sort out “confusion”, Sukhbir had called Suresh to Jind where he allegedly killed him with the help of his friend.

Suspecting something amiss after not having heard from his son for almost five months, the victim’s father approached the police on September 1 and filed a missing person’s complaint. On Friday, police arrested Sukhbir who allegedly confessed to the crime.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and sections of Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Sep 07, 2020 00:02 IST
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Sep 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST

latest news

Social distancing norms broken outside some NDA exam centres in Chandigarh
Sep 07, 2020 01:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 07, 2020 00:59 IST
70% turnout on Day 1 of DU entrance exams
Sep 07, 2020 00:48 IST
Only 0.6 percent of recovered Covid-19 patients in Gurugram have donated plasma
Sep 07, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.