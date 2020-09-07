Gurugram: Woman arrested for murder of husband

Two days after police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, killing and dumping the body of a cab driver, police arrested victim’s wife on Sunday.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Sunita, a resident of Sector 5.

Sector 5 station house officer Rajender Kumar said she and the Sukhbir, who was arrested on Friday, had conspired to kill him along with his friend in Narwana town in Jind. “The accomplice is yet to be arrested but he is hiding in Jind area,” he said.

Police on Friday had exhumed the body of the victim from a seven-feet long drain near Narwana in Jind, some 186 kilometres from Gurugram.

The victim was identified by his first name as Suresh (27), and lived with his wife and two children. Suspecting Sukhbir and Sunita of having an affair, Suresh had earlier allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened Sukhbir. On April 12, in an apparent bid to sort out “confusion”, Sukhbir had called Suresh to Jind where he allegedly killed him with the help of his friend.

Suspecting something amiss after not having heard from his son for almost five months, the victim’s father approached the police on September 1 and filed a missing person’s complaint. On Friday, police arrested Sukhbir who allegedly confessed to the crime.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and sections of Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.