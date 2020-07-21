Gurugram: Woman falls to death from fifth floor, kin point murder finger at partner

A 25-year-old woman, who formerly worked as a cabin crew member with an international airlines, allegedly fell to her death from the fifth floor of a condominium in sector 67 on Sunday night. Police have booked a man, who was allegedly in a relationship with her, on charges of abetment to suicide after the victim’s sister alleged ‘foul play’ and said that she had a ‘strong suspicion that her sister was murdered’.

According to the police, the woman and her partner had gone to a common friend’s house in the condominium for a get-together at 4pm. In the police complaint, the victim’s sister said that the woman had been in a relationship with the 26-year-old man for three years, but for the past four weeks, he had not been talking to her.

“My sister had tried all means to get in touch with him over the last month but he had blocked her on all social networking sites and she had to resort to emails to reach out to him. She sent him long emails but he ignored them and instead sent abusive replies. He also called her names for playing mobile video games with his friends. On Saturday, after weeks, surprisingly he sent an email to my sister inviting her for a get-together at his friend’s place,” said the woman’s sister in the FIR.

She added that at 10.25pm on Sunday, she received a call from her sister’s partner asking her to come to a hospital stating that she had ‘fallen down from the building’. “At 11.30pm, when I reached the hospital, I noticed that my sister’s partner had scratch marks on his neck. My sister had bruises over her lower body, left forehead and a cut on her lips. Her body did not look like it had fallen from the fifth floor of a building. It is suspicious that he had not bothered to contact her for four weeks and that this happened on the day he asked to meet her,” she said.

Police said at the time of the incident, four people, including the victim, were in the house. The incident was reported to the police around 11pm. The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.

Dinkar, station house officer (SHO), sector 65 police station, said, “It is not certain if the woman committed suicide or there is foul play involved. We are verifying the allegations. The cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report comes out. Prima facie, on the statement of the woman’s sister, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered.”