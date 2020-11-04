Sections
Gurugram: Woman shot in the head by suspected carjackers; in critical condition

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:08 IST

By Leena Dhankhar, Hindustan Times Gurugram

A woman executive (26) sustained critical injuries after she was shot at by three unidentified youth at Sector 65 in Gurugram near the southern peripheral road (SPR) on Tuesday night while she was out with a friend on a drive, police said.

Police suspect that the assailants fired at them after a failed attempt to rob their car. The victim is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Sector 38 and her condition is stated to be critical.

The injured, Pooja Sharma, belongs to Jharkhand and lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 40. She works for a multinational company in Gurugram.

Her friend, Sagar Manchanda, a resident of Roorkee in Uttarakhand, lives in a rented apartment in Sector 67.



The incident took place at around 11pm, when the friends were out for a drive in the millennium city, and Sharma wanted to be at the wheel.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime), Gurugram Police, said that Sharma started driving the vehicle in Sector 67 and was cruising on the Golf Course Extension Road, when three men on a motorbike waylaid them and asked to roll down the window panes. “Manchanda said they were driving on the road towards Kherki Daula via SPR, when they saw three men on a motorbike. Initially, they ignored the trio, but later they intercepted the car and asked to roll down the window panes. The friends got scared and tried to flee from the spot, but one of the suspects whipped out a pistol and fired two rounds at them. A bullet hit Sharma’s head, but Manchanda escaped unhurt,” he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, 1959, was registered at Sector 65 police station against unidentified men on the basis of Manchanda’s complaint. A probe is in progress.

Police are scanning closed circuit TV footage from different locations in Gurugram to identify the suspects. Sangwan said they are probing all the details and also looking at an angle of old enmity. “The exact reason will be ascertained after the suspects are arrested,” he added.

