Haryana allows walk-in Covid-19 tests; Gurugram aims for 3,000 daily tests

Following the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to allow people to test for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, without requiring a doctor’s prescription, the Haryana government too on Tuesday issued a notification allowing this.

Until now, according to ICMR rules, only those with flu-like symptoms or those who are high risk contacts of an infected person were tested after they got a prescription for a Covid-19 RT-PCRT test, which is considered to be the gold standard of frontline Covid-19 testing.

As part of a revised strategy to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the district health department has decided to ramp up testing in Gurugram to 3,000 samples per day, with new guidelines facilitating the process. On Tuesday, at least 2,707 tests were conducted, including 1,000 antigen tests 1,004 RT-PCR tests by government labs. The rest of the tests were conducted by private labs.

The revised ICMR advisory systematically lists out the scope of testing in containment zones, in non-containment areas, hospitals and for the first time provides for on-demand testing with simplified modalities. While now anyone can be tested, the advisory also includes those with existing respiratory illnesses, patient with atypical manifestations (stroke, encephalitis, acute coronary symptoms, gastrointestinal symptoms, multi-organ dysfunction) of the disease and individuals undertaking travel to countries or states mandating a negative test

The ICMR issued revised testing strategy after a Delhi High Court hearing over improving testing in the national Capital. As reported by HT on Sunday, the court asked why the people having no symptoms — comprising a large proportion of Covid-19 patients — could not go for a test. The ICMR stated that it was just an advisory body and states were free to make changes as per their needs.

Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer (CMO), said, “The state health department has issued a notification on walk-in tests after the ICMR issued an advisory earlier this week. With this new strategy, overall testing will be ramped up in the district as people can get directly tested without requiring any prescription. Our plan is to increase the testing to 3,000 samples per day.”

To ramp up testing, the state health department had already brought down the cost of RT-PCR test to ₹1,600 for private labs. In the government lab, the test is conducted free of cost. For rapid antigen test too, private labs can charge only ₹650, while for antibody test ₹250.

Experts, however, cautioned that people can test negative in the less accurate Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Rajib Dasgupta, chairperson, Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said, “Testing on demand strategy is for all individuals who wish to get themselves tested and those who undertake travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative Covid-19 test at point of entry. It also approves any of the tests - a single RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT or RAT positive test to be confirmatory, without any repeat testing. The RAT as is well known comes with its share of false negatives. While the advisory also cautions that if symptoms develop following a negative RAT test, a repeat RAT or RT-PCR should be done. There are no means of the local health authorities following up such ‘walk-in’ candidates.”

According to him, senior ICMR officers have cautioned against complacency among people towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour. “There’s a potential worry of RAT-negative status, in the absence of follow-up,” said Dasgupta.