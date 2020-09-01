Haryana asks colleges to make UG admission process more inclusive for students with disabilities

In an initiative aimed at making the admission process more accessible for students with physical disabilities, the state higher education department has asked colleges across Haryana to make arrangements for having a more “inclusive” process for the upcoming undergraduate (UG) admission process.

In a directive shared with college principals of government colleges across the state on Tuesday, the department said it wants bring more PWD (persons with disabilities) students into institutions across the state under its ‘Inclusive Admissions’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, a phone number for missed call registrations will be procured by the department. Students who call on the number will receive assistance from the ‘Inclusive Admissions’ teams in during the online admission process.

“To aid our PWD students in filling online admission forms, the department seeks to launch an Inclusive Admission Campaign. Under the campaign, a number for registering missed calls will be procured and PWD students will be encouraged to give a missed call on the said number to get their admission forms filled,” Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, wrote to college principals.

The state education department said that keeping in mind the goals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29 July 2020, Haryana government wanted to incorporate an element of inclusivity at the entry-level by assisting prospective candidates with disabilities at the time of admissions.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said the government was introducing the element of inclusivity to the admission process for physically disabled students, who face inconveniences at the time of admission. She said the college had already deputed students from the college who would be volunteering during the entire admission process. “The department is focusing on an inclusive admission process this time. Due to the pandemic, it becomes even more imperative that disabled students receive assistance. Our student volunteers will be involved at every stage of the admission process. They will act like virtual friends who’ll ensure that disabled candidates are able to complete the admission process without any hassles,” said Khullar.

Student volunteers will be trained virtually and will be provided access to laptops and other devices required for completing the online process, said Khullar.

The state education department is, however, yet to release the schedule for online admissions to government colleges across the state. Due to the pandemic, the admission process has been delayed by months this year.

Vijay Adlakha, principal, Government Girls College, Sector 14, said the missed call number for admission would be made operational once the admission portal opens for registration and prior to that, colleges had been asked to prepare a team of volunteers who would take part in the initiative.

“Applicants with any kind of disability who require assistance with the admission process can call on the helpline that will be released by the department. Such applicants will then be connected to volunteers who will assist them till the admission process is completed,” said Adlakha. He said that the admission process and the volunteers will be monitored through WhatsApp support groups.

Currently, colleges across the state have a select number of reserved seats for PWD students under various categories.