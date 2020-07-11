Haryana class 10 results: Gurugram district topper scores 99%

Sections
Seventeen-year-old Gaurav from Government Model Senior Secondary School in sector 4/7, urban estate, topped in Gurugram in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:35 IST

By Sadia Akhtar,

Seventeen-year-old Gaurav from Government Model Senior Secondary School in sector 4/7, urban estate, topped in Gurugram in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examinations for class 10, results of which were declared on Friday.

Gaurav, who goes by a single name, scored 495 out of 500 marks in the examinations that were held in March. Of the 14,190 students who appeared in the examinations from Gurugram district, 9680 students passed while 1,409 will have to give the examination again. The number of students who did not qualify stood at 3101. The city recorded a pass percentage of 68.22.

An ecstatic Gaurav said that the result was much better than what he had expected. “I was hoping to top the school but never expected that I would top the district as well. My parents are extremely happy,” he said.



He credited his parents and teachers for their support.

“Despite meagre resources, my parents have always encouraged me to focus on my studies. They are overwhelmed with the results and happily sharing the news with everyone,” said Gaurav, who has opted for the Science stream and aspires to pursue engineering after school. He has secured a perfect 100 in math that also happens to be his favourite subject. His father is a carpenter while his mother is a domestic help. The family is from Jharkhand.

He has already started preparing for the IIT-JEE examination, “I am studying at home. IIT-JEE is a tough examination and I need to start early since we cannot afford coaching or tuition of any kind.”

In an unprecedented academic year marred by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Haryana board had called off examinations in some subjects after the lockdown was imposed. The board took into account the average of monthly tests for marking the remaining papers.

“The declaration of the result was delayed a lot. We were on tenterhooks throughout since earlier also there had been false alarms about results getting declared. There was a lot of uncertainty since we were unsure if the remaining paper would be conducted or not and if we should be preparing for the exam or not,” said Gaurav.

Suman Sharma, Gaurav’s principal, said that the school had consistently improved its pass percentage. The overall result of the school was above 94%, she said. “We had started preparing for the boards from last August itself and laid special focus on relatively weaker students,” said Sharma.

District education officer Indu Boken said that the district had improved its performance due to the efforts of students and teachers. “The district is on the fifth spot within the state (on pass percentage). We will continue to put more effort in the coming years,” said Boken.

