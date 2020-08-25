Haryana CM, Assembly Speaker admitted to private hospital in Gurugram for Covid-19

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was admitted to Medanta Medicity in Gurugram on Tuesday, a few hours after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease Covid-19. According to the hospital, his condition was stable.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker 72-year-old Gian Chand Gupta who also tested positive for Covid-19, just two days ahead of the monsoon session of the state assembly scheduled for August 26, was also admitted to Medanta on Tuesday evening. A senior health official said he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, but the hospital did not offer an official statement.

“The chief minister has been maintaining his vital parameters e.g. pulse, respiration, blood pressure. His general condition is stable and he is comfortable,” said the hospital in an official statement.

Khattar, 66, had developed fever and body ache over the last three days, according to the statement. “Considering the age and history of diabetes, he was admitted to Medanta at 2:30am on Tuesday. He was examined by the Medanta Covid Ward team led by Dr. Sushila Kataria and treatment as per protocol was started immediately,” read the statement.

Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram’s chief medical officer, also examined him along. He, however, declined comment.

Khattar had announced his test result on Monday evening on Twitter. “I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine,” he had tweeted. He arrived in Gurugram by road a few hours later.

On August 20, Khattar had gone into home isolation in Chandigarh after Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and certain officials posted at CM’s residence in Chandigarh had tested positive for the coronavirus. Khattar had met Shekhawat on August 18 regarding the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The meeting was virtually attended by Punjab chief minister Amrinder Singh, while Khattar had gone to Delhi to attend the meeting. Shekhawat had tweeted testikng positive status on August 20.