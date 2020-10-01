Haryana education dept to provide sanitary pads to students

In an initiative aimed at raising awareness about menstrual health and hygiene, the state education department has decided to provide sanitary pads to female students of classes 6 to 12 on a monthly basis.

In a letter addressed to district education officers (DEOs) on Monday, the directorate of school education asked schools to make arrangements for the supply of sanitary pads and appoint nodal officers for the project.

Schools will be receiving an initial supply for two months to be distributed within a week. Each student will be given two packets on a monthly basis. The nodal officers, preferentially women, will be responsible for distribution of the pads among students as well as educating students about their usage. “If the students are visiting the school for academic guidance sessions, they can be provided the pads in school. else these pads can be delivered on the lines of mid-day meals,” stated the directive issued by the department. During the pandemic, mid-day meals are being delivered to students at their homes.

Elementary education department director Pardeep Kumar said that this was the first time that a statewide initiative for creating awareness about menstrual hygiene was being undertaken. “Through this initiative, we seek to provide sanitary pads to girl students on a monthly basis. Till the time students are studying from home, we will try and deliver the pads. Senior students, who have started visiting schools for guidance sessions, can be called in batches and given the pads, while complying with physical distancing norms. We are considering various possibilities before we can finalise the method of dissemination,” said Kumar. District education officers have been given time till October 6 to prepare and share the list of nodal officers for the project with the department.

Rinki Sharma, a 17-year-old Class 12 student, said the current move will immensely help students who are unable to purchase sanitary pads due to underlying financial concerns and social stigma. “It is a good step and will possibly play a role in normalising the discourse around menstrual health. Many students continue to be hesitant about menstrual health. There is a certain sense of conservativeness in society. That could change,” said Sharma.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that while some schools had sanitary pad vending machines that had been sponsored through CSR funds, it was for the first time that the government had directly launched an initiative that sought to provide sanitary pads to adolescent girls. “We have received directions regarding the implementation of the initiative and have appointed nodal officers who’d be supervising the dissemination. The senior students in classes 9 to 12 can be handed over the pads when they visit the school for academic guidance sessions,” said Sharma. She said that all girl students would benefit from the step which will be coupled with menstrual hygiene awareness sessions. “We have a committee of women teachers who have been conducting awareness sessions in the past. Once classes resume as per the routine, we will be able to extend the scope of these sessions,” said Sharma.

Dr Surbhi Singh, a gynaecologist and founder of Sachhi Saheli — an NGO that works on menstrual health with the Delhi government in its schools —said that the initiative was a good first step for driving the conversation on the subject of periods and menstrual health. “Children in the adolescent age group are ready to embrace change. Providing pads can act as the first step towards developing an understanding of menstrual hygiene,” said Singh. She added that while it was a good initiative, menstrual hygiene should not remain restricted to the availability of pads alone. “Change cannot be achieved simply by providing sanitary napkins. We need to dispel the stigma surround menstruation, both in school and at home. The larger goal should be educating children so that the stigma surrounding periods is reduced,” said Singh.