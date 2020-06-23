Haryana government calls off final semester exams

The state government, on Tuesday, said that it had decided not to go ahead with both the terminal examinations for the final-semester students and those for intermediate-semester students across the state. Examinations for final-semester students in government colleges were earlier scheduled to take place from July 6 onwards.

Students will now be promoted based on a combination of 50% weightage of internal assessment marks along with 50% weightage of marks from previous examinations. However, the students will have the option of appearing for examinations for improvement of grades later once normalcy returns to the state. The same procedure will also be applicable for all students of distance education and those studying in private universities.

The directive issued by the state government on Tuesday also stated that if a university so wishes, it may conduct online examination, provided that it is fully prepared and equipped for conducting such an examination. The university will also need to ensure that all students are able to take the online examinations.

The directive further stated that students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted from examinations and be promoted to the next semester. Students who are supposed to reappear for papers are to be given marks on the average of the previous examinations for promotion. For first-year students, internal assessment marks may be used for promotion to the next year.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, welcomed the decision. Yadav said that the college had raised certain concerns with respect to the earlier decision of conducting physical examinations. “Our college is being used as a quarantine facility by the district administration. We would have required an alternative examination centre had the exams not been called off. The decision will especially help outstation students living outside Gurugram,” said Yadav.