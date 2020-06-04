Haryana government proposes to set up an electronics hub in Sohna

The Haryana government has proposed to set up an electronics manufacturing cluster over a 400-acre plot at its industrial township in Sohna. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has formulated a proposal in this regard and sent an application to the Union ministry of electronics and information technology for approval, said Anurag Agarwal, managing director(MD), HSIIDC

The proposed electronic cluster will have two large anchor units with major investments and will be spread over 100 acres each. “These anchor units will support the vendors. We are looking to manufacture semi-conductor chips, electronic components and other products, which are presently imported from China and other countries,” said Agarwal, adding that these steps are being taken to be self-reliant in the field of electronics and allied products.

Officials of HSIIDC said that the Sohna electronic cluster is inspired by the past experience of developing this industrial area into an automotive hub based on the strength of large auto companies, such as Maruti and Hero MotoCorp and Honda. The objective here is to develop a similar electronic manufacturing hub, in which anchor companies act as a magnet for vendors down the supply chain, said officials.

To make this project successful, Agarwal said that discussions are on with two major companies from Japan and China, which are likely to set up plants here. “We have also started marketing the electronic cluster and three webinars every week are being organised since May 20 to invite electronics manufacturers to this region,” he said.

There are ample opportunities of big-ticket investments in Haryana in the field of electronic components and medical equipment. India wants to become more self-reliant in the medical field so that any disaster can be dealt with easily in the future, said Agarwal.

The MD of HSIIDC further said that state chief minister Manohar Lal Lal Khattar has recently invited investors from United States and Japan through video conferencing to set up their industrial units in Haryana. As per the directions of the chief minister, the officers of HSIIDC are interacting one-to-one with the companies, which are willing to invest in Haryana in order to understand their requirements and attract them for investment.

To push manufacturing and incentivise production, the Haryana government has also formulated a new policy, whereby a company, which would like to take a land on lease in Haryana to test or use its product, will be given land on lease initially for ten years. The lease would then be renewed after every ten years for a maximum period of 99 years, Agarwal said.