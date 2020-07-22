Haryana govt stops registration of property till August 17

To build a robust and data-based mechanism to curb and curtail possible malpractices in the registration of properties, the Haryana government has decided to stop property registrations from Thursday up till August 17.

A statement issued by the government stated that to ensure system-readiness for the purpose, it has decided to implement stoppage of registration of transfer deeds under the Registration Act, 1908 (16 of 1908), as an interim measure for a short duration.

Financial commissioner revenue and additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management department, Vijai Vardhan, said that the state government has given serious consideration to the complaints of malpractices that exist in the current mechanism for registration of deeds for transfer of land. Therefore, it has been decided to temporarily halt registration of transfer deeds under the said Act.

He said that as per the decision, no registration of transfer of deeds of land will be done by the sub-registrar/joint sub-registrar from July 22 to 29 in the state other than as provided in clause (6). Registration in respect of lands other than lands as specified in clause (2) and clause (3) will be permitted with effect from July 30, 2020.

Similarly, no registration of transfer of deeds of land will be done by the sub-registrar/joint sub-registrar from July 22 to August 5 in respect of lands situated within municipal limits, urban areas, as declared/ notified under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and Controlled Area declared under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

Besides this, no registration of transfer of deeds of land will be done by the sub-registrar/joint sub-registrar from July 22 to August 15 in respect of lands situated in urban Areas, as declared/notified under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 (as amended from time to time) and villages where the jamabandis are currently offline and not available on web-HALRIS, he informed.

“All e-appointments pertaining to the above stand cancelled forthwith and fresh dates regarding the same will be given to the concerned on priority basis. While, wherever generation of successful e-stamp challans (GRN) has been done, an extension of 30 days will be given for those challans/GRN, whose validity of 180 days expires between July 22 to August 17,” he added.

He said that for those possessing registered sale agreements between the buyer(s) and the seller(s) for transfer of land executed prior to July 22, 2020 and as per terms and conditions of said agreement, the same had to be registered between July 22, 2020 to August 15, 2020, may be allowed to be registered by the sub- registrars/joint sub-registrars only with the prior approval of the registrar of the concerned districts in writing in each individual case.