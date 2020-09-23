Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Haryana govt transfers 34 IPS and HPS officers

Haryana govt transfers 34 IPS and HPS officers

The Haryana Government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 34 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers with immediate effect. Several...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Haryana Government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 34 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers with immediate effect. Several senior police officers in Gurugram were among those who were transferred as part of this statewide reshuffle.

Kulvinder Singh, who was posted as deputy inspector-general (DIG) in Madhuban, has been appointed as the joint commissioner of police, Gurugram. The post had been lying vacant since last year.

D K Bhardwaj, who was posted as commandant, 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Bhondsi, will take over as deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic. The post had been vacant since Chander Mohan, who also had the charge of DCP (east) with traffic, was transferred to Mahendragarh last month.

Astha Modi, who was superintendent of police (SP) Kurukshetra, has been appointed as DCP (headquarters). Nikita Gahlaut, who had the charge of DCP (headquarters), has been transferred as DCP (Manesar), while Deepak Saharan, who had been holding that post, has been transferred as DCP (west).

Sumer Singh, who had the charge of DCP (west), has been posted as DCP (Ballabgarh), Faridabad. Maqsood Ahmed, who was DCP (Ballabgarh), has been appointed as DCP (east). He will also hold the additional charge of CEO (mobility) of GMDA.

Earlier, 27 police officials, including station house officers (SHOs) of several police stations, officers from crime units, intelligence wing, security and court surveillance branches were transferred after K K Rao had taken charge as the police commissioner of Gurugram on July 1.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 22, 2020 23:46 IST
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Sep 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

Medical students have to work at dist hospitals
Sep 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Scholars unravel mystery of writing in ancient Mexican city
Sep 23, 2020 01:13 IST
HC stays arrest warrants for 3 petitioners in Rajasthan hotel sale case
Sep 23, 2020 01:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee wants Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes in Bengal but with riders
Sep 23, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.