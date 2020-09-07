Haryana Police inspector shot at in Palam Vihar

A Haryana Police inspector was allegedly shot at by at least two unidentified men outside a real estate office in Palam Vihar on Sunday night. Police said the police officer sustained one gunshot wound and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where his condition is stated to be stable. A family dispute is suspected to be the alleged reason for the shooting, investigators said after initial probe.

Malik has previously been posted at the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 8pm when the victim, inspector Sonu Malik — who is presently posted in the Commando Complex in Newal, Karnal — was walking to his car after meeting a relative. Police said as he reached his car, at least two armed men intercepted and fired at him. The police officer suffered a gunshot wound in his right shoulder. In retaliation, Malik fired at the alleged shooters, who managed to escape.

A police official from crime branch, requesting anonymity, said, “The shooters had come on a motorcycle. A family dispute could be the reason for the incident.”

Police said in 2017, Malik’s uncle, Satyawan, was shot dead by some gangsters in Rohtak in retaliation to the killing of a gangster named Sandeep Badwasni in Sonepat earlier. In Badwasni’s murder, Satyawan, was one of the key suspects.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused managed to escape from the spot. The police inspector was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and is now stable. Prima facie, a family dispute could be the alleged reason. We are also probing the gang rivalry angle and checking if this incident was related to his uncle’s murder in Rohtak.”

No case had been registered in the incident till the time of this report .