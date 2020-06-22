Sections
Home / Gurugram / Haryana sports minister urges people to stay off stadiums for keeping players safe

Haryana sports minister urges people to stay off stadiums for keeping players safe

In light of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday urged people not to visit sports stadiums to...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:01 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

In light of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday urged people not to visit sports stadiums to ensure sportspersons remain safe from the virus spread and can practice and focus on becoming battle-ready for future competitions.

Singh said sports stadiums should be exclusively accessed by athletes these days. “If people start visiting stadiums, the chances of the virus spreading will be high especially given Covid-19 cases are on the rise. Players need to practice, as is needed, but the general public can manage without visiting sports stadiums,” Singh told HT.

Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer, Akhil Kumar, who is currently also serving as the assistant commissioner of police, Gurugram, reiterated Singh’s views on only sportspersons visiting stadiums.

“Without a proper space, a coach it is impossible for a player to carry on his/her rigorous practice and thus, the stadium becomes an integral part of a player’s training. However, the same stadium can also become a health hazard if too many people are visiting it,” said the Arjuna awardee. “It is imperative that only players should be using the stadium till the time the threat of Covid-19 has passed completely,” Kumar added.



Gurugram city has only two stadia currently — the Nehru Stadium, in Civil Lines, and Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Sector 38. Both the stadiums provide facilities for different sports leaving athletes effectively with only one stadium for all their needs.

The sports minister said he is personally looking into the mental fitness and emotional well-being of players in the state and is ensuring they are regularly supervised by their coaches and are not missing their training sessions.

Singh said many new sportspersons were anxiously looking forward to the competitions this year, but due to Covid-19 most of them have missed some opportunities to give their career a kick-start. “I am a hockey player myself and can relate to the sentiments of the athletes. I know how difficult it is for an athlete to not be on the field and remain out of practice. I have started making phone calls to players and am in regular touch with them to boost their energy,” he said.

Major sports events have been postponed across the globe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singh, who is the former captain of the Indian national hockey team, said he is personally taking counseling sessions of athletes and is asking them to stay strong and work hard so that they are well prepared whenever sports events are announced. The initiative was taken after many sportspersons complained of suffering from depression amid the pandemic, he said.

The minister, who is an MLA from Pehowa constituency, said the state government is providing all facilities at district levels so that players in the grassroots can practice and prepare themselves. “Stadiums are the first places where athletes play and think of taking sports as a career. Players need to be monitored regularly and we have asked the coaches to give them online sessions, and plan training schedule in such a manner that they are occupied for the day and are also counseled in short intervals,” Singh said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Movie shooting in Uttarakhand amid Covid-19 outbreak? Follow govt’s SOP
Jun 22, 2020 00:28 IST
11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana
Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST
Buyer challenges MahaRERA circular allowing 6-month extension to developers
Jun 22, 2020 00:22 IST
Aarey, a part of SGNP, state body admits before SC; calls it a ‘forest’ in its affidavit
Jun 22, 2020 00:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.