Haryana sports minister urges people to stay off stadiums for keeping players safe

In light of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday urged people not to visit sports stadiums to ensure sportspersons remain safe from the virus spread and can practice and focus on becoming battle-ready for future competitions.

Singh said sports stadiums should be exclusively accessed by athletes these days. “If people start visiting stadiums, the chances of the virus spreading will be high especially given Covid-19 cases are on the rise. Players need to practice, as is needed, but the general public can manage without visiting sports stadiums,” Singh told HT.

Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer, Akhil Kumar, who is currently also serving as the assistant commissioner of police, Gurugram, reiterated Singh’s views on only sportspersons visiting stadiums.

“Without a proper space, a coach it is impossible for a player to carry on his/her rigorous practice and thus, the stadium becomes an integral part of a player’s training. However, the same stadium can also become a health hazard if too many people are visiting it,” said the Arjuna awardee. “It is imperative that only players should be using the stadium till the time the threat of Covid-19 has passed completely,” Kumar added.

Gurugram city has only two stadia currently — the Nehru Stadium, in Civil Lines, and Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Sector 38. Both the stadiums provide facilities for different sports leaving athletes effectively with only one stadium for all their needs.

The sports minister said he is personally looking into the mental fitness and emotional well-being of players in the state and is ensuring they are regularly supervised by their coaches and are not missing their training sessions.

Singh said many new sportspersons were anxiously looking forward to the competitions this year, but due to Covid-19 most of them have missed some opportunities to give their career a kick-start. “I am a hockey player myself and can relate to the sentiments of the athletes. I know how difficult it is for an athlete to not be on the field and remain out of practice. I have started making phone calls to players and am in regular touch with them to boost their energy,” he said.

Major sports events have been postponed across the globe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singh, who is the former captain of the Indian national hockey team, said he is personally taking counseling sessions of athletes and is asking them to stay strong and work hard so that they are well prepared whenever sports events are announced. The initiative was taken after many sportspersons complained of suffering from depression amid the pandemic, he said.

The minister, who is an MLA from Pehowa constituency, said the state government is providing all facilities at district levels so that players in the grassroots can practice and prepare themselves. “Stadiums are the first places where athletes play and think of taking sports as a career. Players need to be monitored regularly and we have asked the coaches to give them online sessions, and plan training schedule in such a manner that they are occupied for the day and are also counseled in short intervals,” Singh said.