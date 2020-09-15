Haryana: Terminal exams for PG students to start on Tuesday

Final-year postgraduate (PG) students of government colleges for the science stream will be appearing for the terminal exams, both online and in the classroom, starting Tuesday. The exams will continue until September 26. Time table for the Humanities stream is yet to be released.

While strict sanitisation measures are being taken for the physical exam, colleges have been asked to form a special team of invigilators for monitoring the online exam, which students will take remotely. The exam, both in online and offline modes, will take place simultaneously. While the offline exam will be of one hour and 45 minutes, the online exam will continue for two hours.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, which is one of the two centres for the physical exam in the city, said that online exams were being conducted across the state for the first time and extensive preparations have been carried out for the same. “Demo exams were conducted last week to familiarise officials with the exam process. The password-protected paper will be shared with teachers, after which it will be shared with students. For the online exam, a batch of 15 students will be monitored closely by one teacher through video surveillance,” said Khullar, adding said that most students allocated to the college had opted for the pen-and-paper exam.

For the online exam, students will be required to show their ID proof and admit card on camera and pronounce their roll number for audio recording. The paper has to be answered by the student in his/her own handwriting and submitted in a pdf format after scanning.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that barring one, all MSc Mathematics students in the college had opted for the online exam. The college has a strength of 34 students in Msc Mathematics, whose paper is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. “Computer Science teachers from the college will be connecting all the students appearing for the exam on Google Meets. Students will be monitored through video and the entire duration of the exam will be recorded for review later. Students need to be visible throughout the duration of the paper,” said Yadav. He said that the recording of the exam will be stored for a duration of six months.

The college also conducted a mock test for its students on Sunday where they were briefed on various aspects of the exam — starting from logging in to uploading the answer sheets. “We have successfully conducted two mock tests. We don’t expect students to have any issues during the examination,” said Yadav.

Ahead of the exams, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri also issued a notification on Monday evening prohibiting the presence of unauthorised persons within the radius of 200 metres of the examination centres with effect from Tuesday. The use of Photostat machines and other photocopying devices within this radius is also prohibited during the examination hours. As per the notification issued by the administration, individuals violating the rules will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Despite efforts, B S Sindhu, Controller of Examination, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, couldn’t be reached for comment. Sindhu, however, in a written communication, has sought cooperation from the district administration in conducting the exams in a smooth manner.