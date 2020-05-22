Health department collects swab samples of 30 police personnel

The health department collected swab samples of 30 police personnel on Thursday and Friday to test them for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after a police officer of Udyog Vihar police station, who was deployed at Sirhaul border, reported unwell, said the police.

A sub-inspector deployed at Sirhaul border police post reported symptoms of fever and cold on Thursday after which he visited the Civil Hospital and was placed under quarantine at the Police Lines. His samples have been collected and reports are awaited, said doctors.

Following this, health officials in the district have been collecting samples from police personnel attached to Udyog Vihar police station and their close contacts.

Health officials said they have collected samples from around 30 people, who are his primary contacts. They are still preparing a list of his other contacts, said a health official.

The swab samples of around 30 police personnel attached to the Udyog Vihar police station were collected on Thursday and Friday, said a doctor. The family and friends of the patient have also been tested.

Devinder Singh, station house officer(SHO) of Udyog Vihar police station, said that public dealing in the police station is now conducted through a glass partition to ensure social distancing. “The staff deployed in public dealing has been directed to maintain social distancing and use sanitisers after every dealing. No one is allowed to enter without a face mask and if anyone is unable to procure, we are providing them with safety gear,” he said.

The police station is regularly being sanitised to ensure safety of all the staff and people visiting the station.

According to police sources, 40 police personnel were attached to Udyog Vihar police station. Among them, samples were collected from 30 persons. Samples will be collected from the remaining 10 policemen within two days. In addition to this, health officials will also be collecting samples from other personnel deployed at the border.

Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that the police personnel on Covid-19 duty are involved in a high-risk job. “We have put a standard operating procedure in place to prevent infection among the personnel on Covid-19 duty and also those deployed in the police station and other duties. We have assigned a senior officer who is the nodal officer to address their issues. We have provided the force with adequate safety gear and sanitisers to ensure that they are safe,” he said.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram said that they have collected the samples and reports are awaited. “We will collect samples of all close contacts if any of them found positive”, he said

Earlier in the month, three police constables had tested positive for coronavirus disease and were placed under quarantine at the Police Lines as they were asymptomatic in nature. The officials who were tested positive came in contact with Covid-19 positive people, including a man who had committed suicide. Three of them are in their 20s. They were posted at Bajghera and Sector 17/18 police stations respectively and were on Covid-19 duty.